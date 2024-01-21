British Investigator Andrew Wordsworth Questioned Over Russian Links

In a surprising development, Andrew Wordsworth, a distinguished British private investigator and a descendant of the renowned poet William Wordsworth, was subjected to a thorough two-hour interrogation by police at Bristol Airport. The focus: his ties to Russia. The incident, allegedly approved by MI5, has sent ripples through the corporate intelligence sector, casting a spotlight on Wordsworth's past collaborations with Russian oligarchs and the connections his firm, Raedas, had with Russia.
Increasing Scrutiny on Corporate Intelligence
Wordsworth's encounter at the airport signifies the heightened vigilance Britain's security services are exercising over the 'corporate intelligence' industry. At the focal point are firms suspected of providing assistance to oligarchs or organizations associated with the Kremlin. Despite the unsettling experience, Wordsworth remains a staunch advocate for the government's initiative.
Wordsworth's Career and Russian Connections
Wordsworth, who launched the private investigation firm Raedas in 2016, boasts a lengthy career in corporate intelligence. A significant portion of his work revolves around cases linked to Russia. Most notably, he worked for Vladimir Yakunin, a known associate of Russian President Vladimir Putin. However, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Raedas has strategically distanced itself from Russia, severing ties with clients and sacrificing revenue streams.
The UK's Stance on 'Enablers' of the Russian Regime
The UK's new National Security Act has bolstered the powers of MI5 and counter-terrorism police to charge individuals who assist oligarchs and foreign intelligence agencies. Wordsworth's interrogation seems to align with this broader crackdown on what are termed 'enablers' of the Russian regime. Wordsworth suspects that the investigation might have been triggered by false accusations levelled against him by competitors in the corporate intelligence community. Raedas, meanwhile, has affirmed its strict adherence to UK, EU, and US sanction regimes and pledged its support for the UK government's efforts to enforce its policies and uphold the rule of law.