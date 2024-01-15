British Fraudster Mark Acklom Released from Prison, Resides in Spain Amid Recovery Efforts

Mark Acklom, the notorious British fraudster infamous for his long history of deception and fraud, has been released from prison. He is now living with his family in Spain following the completion of his near six-year sentence in England and an additional two-year sentence in Spain. Acklom, who has been on the radar of Avon and Somerset Police since 2012, was extradited to Spain in 2021 after unsuccessfully evading capture until his extradition from Switzerland in 2019.

Acklom's Destructive Deception

Acklom's most recent conviction, which led to his imprisonment, was for defrauding his ex-girlfriend, Carolyn Woods, out of £300,000 in a romance scam. During their relationship, Acklom masqueraded as a Swiss banker and an MI6 agent, a deception that ultimately led to the ruin of Ms. Woods' life.

Efforts to Recover Stolen Funds

Current efforts by UK prosecutors are underway to recover the money stolen from Ms. Woods under the Proceeds of Crime Act (Poca) legislation. A Poca hearing has been initiated, where Acklom's lawyer has raised arguments of an alleged abuse of process, claiming that certain documents have not been disclosed to the defense. However, this claim is being disputed by both the prosecution and the judge.

Acklom's Long History of Fraud

Acklom's past is laden with fraudulent activities, including a significant £466,000 mortgage fraud committed when he was just 16 years old. This crime resulted in a four-year sentence, marking the beginning of Acklom's criminal history. A confiscation order of €374,000 has been imposed by Spanish courts, and UK authorities are striving to recover £321,000 from the love scam perpetrated on his then-girlfriend.