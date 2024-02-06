British Backpacker Survives Near-Fatal Stabbing in Thai Bar: Questions Raised Over Police Investigation

On the night of January 28, at the heart of a Full Moon Party in Thailand, a British tourist, Hugo Mooney, found himself in a life-threatening situation. The frightful incident unfolded at Bamboo Bar on the island of Koh Pha Ngan, where Mooney was enjoying his backpacking trip. An unwelcome altercation with an Israeli national, Eliran Alias, escalated into a violent confrontation, leading to Mooney being stabbed in the neck with a broken beer bottle.

The Incident

Mooney had stepped into the fray when Alias was allegedly harassing a female friend. After Mooney intervened, asking Alias to leave his companion alone, the situation rapidly deteriorated. Alias, apparently incensed, attacked Mooney, inflicting a deep wound on his neck which bled profusely. Along with the critical neck injury, Mooney suffered additional wounds to his face, ear, and arm.

Amid this horrifying ordeal, a glimmer of hope emerged in the form of a Canadian doctor, vacationing at the same bar. The medical professional, whose identity remains undisclosed, rushed to Mooney's aid, delivering crucial first aid on the spot. It was this immediate medical intervention that saved Mooney's life. Following this, Mooney was transported to the First Western Hospital and later transferred to Koh Phangan Hospital, where he has since made significant progress in his recovery.

Police Investigation and Corruption Allegations

In the aftermath of the attack, Thai police apprehended Alias. However, he was later released on bail, an action that sparked suspicion and frustration in Mooney. He claimed that he was asked to 'make a deal' with Alias, who even offered €100,000 for Mooney to drop the case. However, the investigating officer, Police Lieutenant Patcharapol Wanghin, has vehemently denied any allegations of corruption, insisting that the investigation will proceed fairly and impartially.