Bristol Police Issue Warning to Dog Walkers Over Meat Stuffed with Pills

The Avon & Somerset Constabulary in Bristol has issued a stern warning to dog walkers following an unsettling discovery in the Greenbank Cemetery area. A piece of sausage, found to contain pills stuffed within, has triggered concern over the safety of pets during their routine walks. The authorities are uncertain about the motives behind this act but emphasize the necessity for the public to prevent their dogs from consuming anything found on the ground.

Revelation amid a Routine Walk

The alarming incident came to light when an individual stumbled upon a piece of sausage with pills hidden inside during a walk in the Greenbank Cemetery area. The discovery sparked an immediate response from the police, who are now urging the public to exercise utmost vigilance, especially when their pets are outdoors.

A Stir on Social Media

As news of the incident began to circulate on social media, it drew considerable attention. One particularly disturbing post detailed an incident where a dog nearly consumed a piece of Tramadol-laced sausage near the cemetery's main gates. The dog's owners promptly reported the incident to the police, who have since conducted a thorough inspection of the scene.

Preventive Measures and Public Appeal

In response to the incident, the Fishponds Police Team has issued a cautionary message to dog walkers, urging them to allow their dogs to eat only food provided by their owners. The police have also provided specific contact information for reporting any suspicious activities related to this issue, urging the community to report any similar occurrences using a designated incident number.

The Avon & Somerset Constabulary continues to remain vigilant, alerting dog owners to keep a close eye on their pets during walks. In these uncertain times, the safety and well-being of our four-legged friends are of paramount importance, and every precaution must be taken to ensure they remain unharmed.