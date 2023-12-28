en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Bristol Man Jailed for Dealing Drugs Amid COVID-19 Lockdowns

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: December 28, 2023 at 5:12 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 5:26 am EST
Bristol Man Jailed for Dealing Drugs Amid COVID-19 Lockdowns

In a major crackdown on drug-related offenses during COVID-19 lockdowns, 26-year-old Ashhad Kalwatar has been sentenced to four years and eight months in prison. A resident of Wells Road, Bristol, Kalwatar was found guilty of dealing in cocaine, cannabis, MDMA (ecstasy), and ketamine between August 2020 and January 2021.

Caught in the Act

On January 22, 2021, during the third national lockdown, Avon and Somerset Police apprehended Kalwatar as part of an operation targeting on-street drug dealing in Kingsdown, Bristol. The operation, fueled by community tip-offs, led to a significant discovery—Kalwatar’s vehicle held over 41 grams of high-purity cocaine and 246 grams of cannabis.

(Read Also: Zimbabwe’s Public Transport Crisis: A Tale of Government Mismanagement and Private Exploitation)

Unraveling the Network

Further investigations unveiled the breadth of Kalwatar’s illicit activities. Over the preceding six months, he had been involved in the distribution of various drugs, contributing to a concerning surge in drug-related crimes amid the pandemic. The conviction on December 12 at Bristol Crown Court marks a win for law enforcement in their ongoing efforts to curb such illegal activities.

(Read Also: The ‘Shadow Pandemic’: Economic Violence Against Women in India)

Wider Crackdown on Drug Crimes

Kalwatar’s case is a part of a broader effort by law enforcement to combat drug-related offenses. Recent operations have resulted in the arrest of nearly 15,000 suspected criminals and addicts in a single week. Additionally, the conviction of Usman Multani and Kaasim Multani for selling class A and B drugs between 2016 and 2018 underlines the authorities’ commitment to justice. As the fight against drug trafficking continues, these developments signal a strong message to those involved in the illicit trade.

Read More

0
Crime United Kingdom
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

From Disturbing Incident to Gastronomical Journey: A Day in News

By Rafia Tasleem

Naperville Babysitter Denied Pretrial Release in Attempted Murder Case

By Bijay Laxmi

Teenager Found Dead in Belize City: A Holiday Tragedy

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Demolition Scheduled for Tragic Moscow Murder House: A Step Towards Community Healing

By Bijay Laxmi

The Struggle of Reporting to the Police: Families Face Threats and Unr ...
@Crime · 7 mins
The Struggle of Reporting to the Police: Families Face Threats and Unr ...
heart comment 0
Former Miss Bolivia Alondra Mercado Campos Arrested on Arms Trafficking Charges

By Bijay Laxmi

Former Miss Bolivia Alondra Mercado Campos Arrested on Arms Trafficking Charges
Repeat Offender Apprehended for Cable Theft on Lagos Bridge

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Repeat Offender Apprehended for Cable Theft on Lagos Bridge
OPP Warns of Theft Risks Linked to Discarding Gift Boxes, GTA Developer Fined, and CityNews’ Transit 2024 Series Continues

By Sakchi Khandelwal

OPP Warns of Theft Risks Linked to Discarding Gift Boxes, GTA Developer Fined, and CityNews' Transit 2024 Series Continues
Queensland Family’s Terrifying Christmas Day Carjacking Incident: Children Safe, Perpetrator At Large

By Geeta Pillai

Queensland Family's Terrifying Christmas Day Carjacking Incident: Children Safe, Perpetrator At Large
Latest Headlines
World News
ActionAid Campaign: A Global Call to Amplify Silenced Palestinian Voices
3 mins
ActionAid Campaign: A Global Call to Amplify Silenced Palestinian Voices
Nikki Haley's Civil War Comments Ignite Controversy
4 mins
Nikki Haley's Civil War Comments Ignite Controversy
Australia's Second Test Recovery: Marsh and Smith Stand Tall Amid Chaos
5 mins
Australia's Second Test Recovery: Marsh and Smith Stand Tall Amid Chaos
Mississippi Retests Medical Marijuana Products for Pesticides and Mycotoxins
6 mins
Mississippi Retests Medical Marijuana Products for Pesticides and Mycotoxins
Postponement of Key Sudanese Peace Talks Stirs Uncertainty
9 mins
Postponement of Key Sudanese Peace Talks Stirs Uncertainty
Empowering Prisoners: KP Government Takes Historic Step to Open Bank Accounts for Inmates
10 mins
Empowering Prisoners: KP Government Takes Historic Step to Open Bank Accounts for Inmates
D'Esposito Criticizes Biden's Border Policy: Immigration a Nationwide Concern
11 mins
D'Esposito Criticizes Biden's Border Policy: Immigration a Nationwide Concern
Argentine President Javier Milei Introduces Sweeping State Reform Bill
13 mins
Argentine President Javier Milei Introduces Sweeping State Reform Bill
ULFA Pro-Talks Faction Set to Sign Peace Agreement with Indian Government
13 mins
ULFA Pro-Talks Faction Set to Sign Peace Agreement with Indian Government
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
2 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
2 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
4 hours
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
4 hours
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
4 hours
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
4 hours
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
6 hours
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
6 hours
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics
6 hours
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app