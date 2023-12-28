Bristol Man Jailed for Dealing Drugs Amid COVID-19 Lockdowns

In a major crackdown on drug-related offenses during COVID-19 lockdowns, 26-year-old Ashhad Kalwatar has been sentenced to four years and eight months in prison. A resident of Wells Road, Bristol, Kalwatar was found guilty of dealing in cocaine, cannabis, MDMA (ecstasy), and ketamine between August 2020 and January 2021.

Caught in the Act

On January 22, 2021, during the third national lockdown, Avon and Somerset Police apprehended Kalwatar as part of an operation targeting on-street drug dealing in Kingsdown, Bristol. The operation, fueled by community tip-offs, led to a significant discovery—Kalwatar’s vehicle held over 41 grams of high-purity cocaine and 246 grams of cannabis.

Unraveling the Network

Further investigations unveiled the breadth of Kalwatar’s illicit activities. Over the preceding six months, he had been involved in the distribution of various drugs, contributing to a concerning surge in drug-related crimes amid the pandemic. The conviction on December 12 at Bristol Crown Court marks a win for law enforcement in their ongoing efforts to curb such illegal activities.

Wider Crackdown on Drug Crimes

Kalwatar’s case is a part of a broader effort by law enforcement to combat drug-related offenses. Recent operations have resulted in the arrest of nearly 15,000 suspected criminals and addicts in a single week. Additionally, the conviction of Usman Multani and Kaasim Multani for selling class A and B drugs between 2016 and 2018 underlines the authorities’ commitment to justice. As the fight against drug trafficking continues, these developments signal a strong message to those involved in the illicit trade.

