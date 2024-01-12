en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Bristol Journalist Wrongfully Accused of Shoplifting During a Goodwill Gesture

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:14 pm EST
Bristol Journalist Wrongfully Accused of Shoplifting During a Goodwill Gesture

On a crisp afternoon in Bristol, a routine errand turned into a public ordeal for journalist Roxana Shirazi. She had taken on the responsibility of returning unwanted Christmas gifts on behalf of a 98-year-old man named Roy, but this act of kindness would unexpectedly thrust her into the harsh glare of public accusation. The scene of the incident was the M&S store in Cribbs Causeway, a place where the usual humdrum of shoppers was abruptly disrupted.

Accusations Amid Confusion

Despite presenting the items in question and explaining her purpose, the store staff claimed the items bore no purchase history. Baffled yet composed, Shirazi tried to leave the store, only to be confronted by a security guard. What followed next was a distressing scene, a stark contrast to the calm, organized ambiance that usually defines M&S outlets. Police officers were summoned and Shirazi found herself detained in a crowded street, her protests and explanations falling on deaf ears.

A Plea Unheard

An attempt to clarify the situation through a phone call with Roy proved futile. The ordeal escalated as the police confiscated the items and branded Shirazi a thief, threatening to delve further into an investigation. The public spectacle, the humiliation, and the fear of severe consequences left Shirazi reeling. The absence of empathy and understanding was as chilling as the cold Bristol air that day.

The Aftermath: Apology and Reflection

The following day, however, brought a significant turn of events. M&S reached out to Shirazi, acknowledging a mistake had been made. In some cases, they explained, purchase history may not appear on certain items. An apology was extended for the distressing incident. Concurrently, the police also returned the confiscated items to Shirazi, stating that upon review, no crime had been identified. While the items were returned, the incident left an indelible mark on Shirazi and Roy. M&S has since announced that they are investigating the situation further, signaling a potential review of their procedures and policies.

0
Crime
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
56 seconds ago
Morgan Stanley Pays $249 Million to Settle Block Trade Probe
In a landmark case, Morgan Stanley, the financial titan, has concurred to pay a whopping sum of $249 million to settle a criminal investigation and a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) probe concerning the unauthorized revelation of block trade information to investors. The case involves two employees, including the bank’s U.S. equity syndicate desk supervisor,
Morgan Stanley Pays $249 Million to Settle Block Trade Probe
Justice Department Seeks Death Penalty for Buffalo Supermarket Shooter
2 mins ago
Justice Department Seeks Death Penalty for Buffalo Supermarket Shooter
Unspecified Incident Triggers Lockdown at Glasgow's Lourdes Secondary School
5 mins ago
Unspecified Incident Triggers Lockdown at Glasgow's Lourdes Secondary School
Texas Police Seize Slot Machines and Vapes in Sweeping Crackdown on Illegal Activities
1 min ago
Texas Police Seize Slot Machines and Vapes in Sweeping Crackdown on Illegal Activities
Dramatic Multi-County Police Chase Ends in Arrests in Central Texas
1 min ago
Dramatic Multi-County Police Chase Ends in Arrests in Central Texas
Derbyshire Police Officer Dismissed for Gross Misconduct
1 min ago
Derbyshire Police Officer Dismissed for Gross Misconduct
Latest Headlines
World News
Congresswoman Claudia Tenney Demands Transparency from Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin
2 mins
Congresswoman Claudia Tenney Demands Transparency from Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin
Key Strikers to Watch in the Rescheduled AFCON 2023 Tournament
2 mins
Key Strikers to Watch in the Rescheduled AFCON 2023 Tournament
Survey Reveals High Prevalence of Musculoskeletal Disorders Among Bus Drivers
2 mins
Survey Reveals High Prevalence of Musculoskeletal Disorders Among Bus Drivers
President Tinubu Suspends National Social Investment Programme
3 mins
President Tinubu Suspends National Social Investment Programme
Matteo Salvini Defends His Migration Policies in Palermo Court
6 mins
Matteo Salvini Defends His Migration Policies in Palermo Court
Aliyev's Interview Echoes Azerbaijan's Strength and Self-Reliance: An Analysis
7 mins
Aliyev's Interview Echoes Azerbaijan's Strength and Self-Reliance: An Analysis
Obesity Linked to Higher Risk of Incurable Blood Cancer, Study Reveals
7 mins
Obesity Linked to Higher Risk of Incurable Blood Cancer, Study Reveals
Saudi Defense Ministry Dismisses Rumors, International Concern Over Red Sea Security Grows
8 mins
Saudi Defense Ministry Dismisses Rumors, International Concern Over Red Sea Security Grows
Thrilling Matches and Backstage Drama Mark the 46th Episode of ROH
10 mins
Thrilling Matches and Backstage Drama Mark the 46th Episode of ROH
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
2 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
4 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
4 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
5 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
5 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
5 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
6 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
6 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations
6 hours
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app