Brighton to Implement Action Plan Against Toxic Behaviour at Cityclean Depot

In a disturbing revelation, the Cityclean's Hollingdean depot in Brighton has been found to be a hotbed of toxic workplace behavior, marked by violence, racism, homophobia, and misogyny among its staff. An investigation into the depot's operations has unearthed these alarming details, with one incident involving an employee bringing weapons such as a samurai sword and knives to work.

An Inappropriate Interference

The investigation also brought to light inappropriate political interference in the depot's disciplinary processes. Councillors who were members of a union reportedly overturned disciplinary actions initiated against fellow union members. Despite being instructed in 2017 and again in 2019 to stop using appeal panels in disciplinary cases, the council persisted with this practice until December 2020.

The Whistleblower Report and the Ensuing Action Plan

An independent whistleblower report shed light on these deep-rooted problems, prompting the formulation of an action plan to address them. The council's strategy, finance, and city regeneration committee is set to review this plan during their meeting on January 25, with the aim to implement the recommendations and rectify the employment decision-making process.

Leadership Acknowledges the Gravity of the Situation

Council leader Bella Sankey has recognized the seriousness of the findings. She stressed that steps have been taken to improve workplace behavior and culture, with some staff members already observing positive changes. The comprehensive action plan, which intends to resolve the issues within 18 months, is yet to be published.

The report also highlighted cases of sexual harassment, disability discrimination, bullying, and intimidation at the depot, prompting significant actions and a shift in culture. The report recommended replacing personnel appeal panels, removing councillors from employment procedures, and implementing a zero-tolerance approach to poor behavior.