Brielle Police Officer Charged with Computer Theft: A Blow to Public Trust

37-year-old Brielle police officer, Brian M. Dreher, has been indicted with third-degree Computer Theft, a grave charge that has sent shockwaves through the Brick Township community. This revelation comes as a result of a meticulous investigation led by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Professional Responsibility Unit in collaboration with the Brielle Police Department.

The Allegations

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, between December 2020 and November 2023, Dreher is alleged to have accessed numerous law enforcement databases for personal use. The misuse of such sensitive resources for personal interests is a serious violation of the law and professional ethics, and one that holds significant legal repercussions. If convicted, Dreher could face a sentence of up to five years in state prison.

Immediate Aftermath

Following the findings of the investigation, Dreher has been suspended from his duties without pay. At the time of his suspension, he was earning $157,296 annually. Dreher had been a part of the Brielle police force since November 2010 and was promoted to a full-time officer in December 2014. His abrupt fall from grace has left the community in a state of disbelief and disappointment.

The Legal Proceedings

The case against Dreher is being prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Melanie Falco. Standing in Dreher’s defense is Mitchell J. Ansell, Esq. Despite the serious charges, Dreher remains innocent until proven guilty in a court of law, a cornerstone principle of the American justice system. However, the weight of the allegations and the evidence presented by the Prosecutor’s Office is substantial.

In a climate where public confidence in law enforcement is paramount, these charges underscore the importance of holding officers accountable for their actions. Brielle Police Chief, Gary Olsen, expressed his disappointment and stressed the necessity of maintaining public trust in the police department.