en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Brielle Police Officer Charged with Computer Theft: A Blow to Public Trust

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:55 am EST
Brielle Police Officer Charged with Computer Theft: A Blow to Public Trust

37-year-old Brielle police officer, Brian M. Dreher, has been indicted with third-degree Computer Theft, a grave charge that has sent shockwaves through the Brick Township community. This revelation comes as a result of a meticulous investigation led by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Professional Responsibility Unit in collaboration with the Brielle Police Department.

The Allegations

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, between December 2020 and November 2023, Dreher is alleged to have accessed numerous law enforcement databases for personal use. The misuse of such sensitive resources for personal interests is a serious violation of the law and professional ethics, and one that holds significant legal repercussions. If convicted, Dreher could face a sentence of up to five years in state prison.

Immediate Aftermath

Following the findings of the investigation, Dreher has been suspended from his duties without pay. At the time of his suspension, he was earning $157,296 annually. Dreher had been a part of the Brielle police force since November 2010 and was promoted to a full-time officer in December 2014. His abrupt fall from grace has left the community in a state of disbelief and disappointment.

The Legal Proceedings

The case against Dreher is being prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Melanie Falco. Standing in Dreher’s defense is Mitchell J. Ansell, Esq. Despite the serious charges, Dreher remains innocent until proven guilty in a court of law, a cornerstone principle of the American justice system. However, the weight of the allegations and the evidence presented by the Prosecutor’s Office is substantial.

In a climate where public confidence in law enforcement is paramount, these charges underscore the importance of holding officers accountable for their actions. Brielle Police Chief, Gary Olsen, expressed his disappointment and stressed the necessity of maintaining public trust in the police department.

0
Crime Law United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
3 mins ago
Murder of Village Chief in Zamboanga del Sur Under Comprehensive Investigation
In a shocking incident that has sent ripples across the Zamboanga Peninsula, Moden Cola Abu, the local village chief of Benuatan in Dinas, Zamboanga del Sur, was brutally murdered in broad daylight on January 12. The unknown assailants, who remain at large, targeted Abu around 11 a.m. in Purok Camia, Poblacion, leaving the peaceful community
Murder of Village Chief in Zamboanga del Sur Under Comprehensive Investigation
Caregiver Sentenced to Jail for Stealing Thousands from Tetraplegic Client in Taranaki
8 mins ago
Caregiver Sentenced to Jail for Stealing Thousands from Tetraplegic Client in Taranaki
From NFL Fame to Life Sentence: The Aaron Hernandez Murder Trial Verdict
8 mins ago
From NFL Fame to Life Sentence: The Aaron Hernandez Murder Trial Verdict
Ohio Fugitives Captured in West Virginia: A Tale of Inter-state Crime
4 mins ago
Ohio Fugitives Captured in West Virginia: A Tale of Inter-state Crime
Temple Burglary in Hailakandi Leads to Arrest of Suspected Drug Addicts
4 mins ago
Temple Burglary in Hailakandi Leads to Arrest of Suspected Drug Addicts
Armed Robbery at Milford Grocery Store: Police Seek Public Assistance
7 mins ago
Armed Robbery at Milford Grocery Store: Police Seek Public Assistance
Latest Headlines
World News
President Muizzu Announces Bold Plans for Maldives' Health and Economy
40 seconds
President Muizzu Announces Bold Plans for Maldives' Health and Economy
Uganda to Dispose of Over 10 Million Expired COVID-19 Vaccines: A Global Equity Issue
47 seconds
Uganda to Dispose of Over 10 Million Expired COVID-19 Vaccines: A Global Equity Issue
ITP and PPP Progress Towards Electoral Understanding Ahead of General Elections
58 seconds
ITP and PPP Progress Towards Electoral Understanding Ahead of General Elections
Midwest Sports Schedule Amid Winter Weather and Local Changes
2 mins
Midwest Sports Schedule Amid Winter Weather and Local Changes
Adidas and Lionel Messi Unveil Limited-Edition 'Cloud White' Samba
3 mins
Adidas and Lionel Messi Unveil Limited-Edition 'Cloud White' Samba
Rangers Youth Coach Cameron Campbell Bids Adieu, Sets Sights on Germany
3 mins
Rangers Youth Coach Cameron Campbell Bids Adieu, Sets Sights on Germany
Bryant Bulldogs vs New Hampshire Wildcats: A Showdown of Victorious Streaks
3 mins
Bryant Bulldogs vs New Hampshire Wildcats: A Showdown of Victorious Streaks
AAP Protests Against BJP for Alleged Demolition of Slums in Delhi
4 mins
AAP Protests Against BJP for Alleged Demolition of Slums in Delhi
Longview, Texas: A Beacon of Community Support and Engagement
4 mins
Longview, Texas: A Beacon of Community Support and Engagement
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
55 mins
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
1 hour
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
5 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
5 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
6 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
6 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
6 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
7 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
9 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app