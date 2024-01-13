en English
Crime

Bridgeport Hookah Lounge Owner Arrested Following Violent Altercation

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:05 pm EST
Bridgeport Hookah Lounge Owner Arrested Following Violent Altercation

In the late hours of November 26, 2023, an altercation transpired at Hollywood Hookah on Main Street, Bridgeport, Fairfield County, which escalated to a level of violence seldom seen in the area. A single gunshot, followed by the sight of a muzzle flash, drew the attention of Bridgeport patrol officers stationed nearby. They witnessed several individuals embroiled in a fierce fight, both inside and outside the establishment.

Widespread Response to the Scene

The severity of the situation necessitated the involvement of all on-duty officers from Bridgeport, in addition to reinforcement from neighboring Fairfield, Trumbull, Westport, Milford, and even Connecticut State Police troopers. The collective efforts of law enforcement eventually contained the disturbance.

Unsafe Conditions Unveiled

Following the altercation, Bridgeport Fire Marshal Christopher Vega was called to inspect Hollywood Hookah due to potential safety concerns. His inspection revealed a slew of safety violations, including overcrowding, smoke detectors that were covered, and a blocked exit. These conditions posed a significant risk to patrons, employees, and the responding officers. Additionally, a firearm was found abandoned in front of another business on Main Street, furthering the gravity of the situation.

Establishment Owner Faces Charges

In the aftermath of the incident, Hollywood Hookah owner, Javier Wright, turned himself in on January 3, 2024. Wright is charged with reckless endangerment, a serious offense considering the potential harm that could have resulted from the violation of safety norms in his establishment. Following his surrender, Wright was released on a bond and is slated to make a court appearance on January 16.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

