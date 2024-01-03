en English
Crime

Bribery Scandal Unravels in BNMC: Three Officials Arrested

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:44 am EST
Bribery Scandal Unravels in BNMC: Three Officials Arrested

In a recent crackdown on corruption, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has apprehended three officials from the Bhiwandi Nijampur Municipal Corporation (BNMC) in Thane district, Maharashtra, for their alleged involvement in a bribery case. The suspects, who held positions as a tax department clerk, a tax assessment officer, and an office superintendent, were caught in the act of accepting a bribe amounting to Rs 1.50 lakh within the BNMC premises.

Corruption Unveiled: A Property Tax Scandal

The incident came to light when a complainant sought the reassessment of property tax following the completion of additional constructions. The officials initially demanded a bribe of Rs 2.05 lakh from the complainant to settle the property tax issue. However, they later agreed to accept a lesser amount of Rs 1.50 lakh. In a well-coordinated operation, the ACB managed to intercept the clerk named Kishore Kini while he was accepting the bribe.

Ensuing Arrests: A Domino Effect

Following the interception of Kini, the ACB proceeded to arrest the two other officials involved in the corrupt practice. The names of the other two officials have not been disclosed yet, but their roles in the illicit act have been confirmed by the ACB. This incident is yet another mark on the BNMC’s reputation, shedding light on the corruption deeply rooted within the system.

Legal Proceedings: Upholding Justice

In response to the incident, a case has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act against the trio. The ACB has initiated an in-depth investigation into the occurrence, intending to deliver justice and expose any further corruption within the BNMC. As one of the largest Police Departments in the country, the Maharashtra Police Department, including the ACB, is committed to eradicating bribery and corruption, ensuring that the law is upheld, and justice prevails.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

