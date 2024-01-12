Bribery Scandal Unfolds: ‘Sheriff of Soho’ and Security Boss Sentenced

In a landmark ruling, a security boss and his wife, who remain anonymous due to legal stipulations, were found guilty and penalized for bribing a former Metropolitan Police officer, Frank Partridge, with an extravagant all-expenses-paid holiday to Morocco worth 7,000 GBP, among other indulgences. This blatant corruption came to light in the context of the high-profile Soho nightclub, Cirque le Soir, owned by Ryan Bishti, where Partridge was expected to turn a blind eye to violent altercations and sexual assault allegations.

The ‘Sheriff of Soho’ and His Fall from Grace

Dubbed ‘the Sheriff of Soho’ and ‘Fun Time Frankie’ by his peers, Partridge was tasked with overseeing law and order in over 3,000 clubs, bars, and restaurants in London’s bustling West End. However, he was caught in the intricate web of bribery and corruption, accepting grandiose bribes that included not just the Moroccan holiday, but also lavish dining experiences, custom-tailored suits, call girls, hotel accommodations, home renovations, and tickets to Premier League games, music concerts, and a charity event at Elton John’s Berkshire residence.

A Tangled Web of Bribery and Corruption

The most damning piece of evidence against Partridge was a video clip showing him being whipped by a dominatrix dressed as Catwoman at Cirque le Soir, an act that was instrumental in securing his conviction, along with that of his co-conspirators. After a two-month-long trial in July, Partridge was found guilty on four counts of bribery and sentenced to seven and a half years in prison.

Convictions and Penalties

Ryan Bishti, the nightclub owner, was met with a four-year prison sentence and ordered to pay 40,000 GBP in costs. Terry Neil, the head of security firm TSS, received a 30-month sentence along with a 20,000 GBP fine. The security boss’s wife was handed a suspended 20-month sentence, a 10,000 GBP fine, and a 5,000 GBP penalty. The security boss himself was not present at the hearing, citing ill health in Morocco. Nonetheless, he was sentenced in absentia to four and a half years in jail, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest, signifying the gravity of this unprecedented case of bribery and corruption.