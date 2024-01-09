Breonte Johnson-Davis Sr. Death: Family Demands Transparency in Taser Incident

In the early hours of November 1, 36-year-old father Breonte Johnson-Davis Sr. lost his life under questionable circumstances involving the Palmetto Police Department. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) has since intervened to investigate the incident that led to his death, alleged to involve the use of a taser by police officers. Despite two months since the tragic event, Johnson-Davis’ family is yet to receive concrete answers, with their quest for truth obstructed by the release of a largely uninformative police incident report.

Family Seeks Transparency and Accountability

The family of the deceased accuse the Palmetto Police of multiple taser shocks inflicted on Johnson-Davis, which they believe catalyzed his untimely demise. While Palmetto Police Capt. Mike Stinson acknowledged the death following taser use to the Herald-Tribune, he withheld further details, including the much-anticipated body camera footage, citing the ongoing nature of the investigation.

Investigation and Possible Implications

The FDLE’s findings are expected within the next week, following which the State Attorney’s Office will review the case, potentially advising on charges. The Palmetto Police Department has yet to name, charge, or put any officers on leave in relation to the incident. The procedural delays and lack of transparency have sparked skepticism within Johnson-Davis’ family about the impartiality of the investigation being conducted by another law enforcement agency.

Unanswered Questions and Community Support

Tracey Washington, Johnson-Davis’ mother, aired her concerns during a press conference and rally, expressing her doubts about the Palmetto Police’s accountability. She called on the community for support in their pursuit of justice for her son, underscoring the urgency for answers and transparency.