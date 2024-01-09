en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Breonte Johnson-Davis Sr. Death: Family Demands Transparency in Taser Incident

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:16 pm EST
Breonte Johnson-Davis Sr. Death: Family Demands Transparency in Taser Incident

In the early hours of November 1, 36-year-old father Breonte Johnson-Davis Sr. lost his life under questionable circumstances involving the Palmetto Police Department. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) has since intervened to investigate the incident that led to his death, alleged to involve the use of a taser by police officers. Despite two months since the tragic event, Johnson-Davis’ family is yet to receive concrete answers, with their quest for truth obstructed by the release of a largely uninformative police incident report.

Family Seeks Transparency and Accountability

The family of the deceased accuse the Palmetto Police of multiple taser shocks inflicted on Johnson-Davis, which they believe catalyzed his untimely demise. While Palmetto Police Capt. Mike Stinson acknowledged the death following taser use to the Herald-Tribune, he withheld further details, including the much-anticipated body camera footage, citing the ongoing nature of the investigation.

Investigation and Possible Implications

The FDLE’s findings are expected within the next week, following which the State Attorney’s Office will review the case, potentially advising on charges. The Palmetto Police Department has yet to name, charge, or put any officers on leave in relation to the incident. The procedural delays and lack of transparency have sparked skepticism within Johnson-Davis’ family about the impartiality of the investigation being conducted by another law enforcement agency.

Unanswered Questions and Community Support

Tracey Washington, Johnson-Davis’ mother, aired her concerns during a press conference and rally, expressing her doubts about the Palmetto Police’s accountability. She called on the community for support in their pursuit of justice for her son, underscoring the urgency for answers and transparency.

0
Crime Law United States
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
21 seconds ago
Sentencing in Neptune Township Double Homicide: Cousins Receive Prison Terms
On January 9, 2024, two cousins, Gabriel J. Braithwaite and Jeron D. Dearin, were handed their respective sentences for their involvement in a chilling double homicide that rocked Neptune Township, New Jersey, in January 2022. The victims, 18-year-old Samore Edwards and 19-year-old Isaiah Williams, were found shot in a parked car, leaving a community in
Sentencing in Neptune Township Double Homicide: Cousins Receive Prison Terms
IPUSA Rings Alarm on South African Police 10111 Call Centers' Inefficiencies
10 mins ago
IPUSA Rings Alarm on South African Police 10111 Call Centers' Inefficiencies
Courtroom Chaos: Man Awaiting Sentencing Assaults Judge
16 mins ago
Courtroom Chaos: Man Awaiting Sentencing Assaults Judge
Ex-Navy Officer Sentenced for Espionage: A Blow to U.S. National Security
44 seconds ago
Ex-Navy Officer Sentenced for Espionage: A Blow to U.S. National Security
Reality Star Farrah Abraham Sued Over Alleged Assault
3 mins ago
Reality Star Farrah Abraham Sued Over Alleged Assault
Prominent Polish Journalist Suspended Amid Sexual Abuse Allegations
10 mins ago
Prominent Polish Journalist Suspended Amid Sexual Abuse Allegations
Latest Headlines
World News
Killeen City Council Debates Removal of Public Comments Section
10 seconds
Killeen City Council Debates Removal of Public Comments Section
Tennessee House Lays Groundwork for Upcoming Session, Democrats' Amendments Rejected
59 seconds
Tennessee House Lays Groundwork for Upcoming Session, Democrats' Amendments Rejected
Washington Commanders' Pursuit of New Leadership Sparks Interest Across NFL
1 min
Washington Commanders' Pursuit of New Leadership Sparks Interest Across NFL
Anaheim Ducks Trade Jamie Drysdale in Strategic Roster Move
1 min
Anaheim Ducks Trade Jamie Drysdale in Strategic Roster Move
Golfer Yoon Ina's Suspension Reduced, Set for 2024 Return
2 mins
Golfer Yoon Ina's Suspension Reduced, Set for 2024 Return
Speech-Language Pathology: Expanding Horizons Beyond Non-Verbal Support
5 mins
Speech-Language Pathology: Expanding Horizons Beyond Non-Verbal Support
Franz Beckenbauer: A Dual World Cup Winner's Impact and Controversy
7 mins
Franz Beckenbauer: A Dual World Cup Winner's Impact and Controversy
IPUSA Rings Alarm on South African Police 10111 Call Centers' Inefficiencies
10 mins
IPUSA Rings Alarm on South African Police 10111 Call Centers' Inefficiencies
DA Fani Willis Accused of Romantic Conflict of Interest in Trump Case
10 mins
DA Fani Willis Accused of Romantic Conflict of Interest in Trump Case
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
1 hour
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
2 hours
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
2 hours
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
2 hours
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
2 hours
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
2 hours
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
6 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
8 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
10 hours
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app