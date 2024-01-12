en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Brentwood Man Convicted for Supplying Class B and C Drugs

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:43 pm EST
Brentwood Man Convicted for Supplying Class B and C Drugs

Thomas Salton, a resident of William Hunter Way, has been found guilty at Basildon Crown Court for his involvement in drug-related crimes. The 30-year-old confessed to possession with an intent to supply class B and class C controlled drugs. However, he refuted the same charge for a class A controlled substance, choosing instead to admit to a charge of simple possession.

Arrest After Stop-and-Search Operation

The conviction comes on the heels of a stop-and-search operation carried out by Essex Police on December 1. During the operation, they found £38,000, ketamine, and nitrous oxide canisters in Salton’s vehicle. Further warrants executed at Brentwood and Vange resulted in the discovery of additional class A and B drugs.

New Law, New Convictions

Salton’s conviction for supplying nitrous oxide is significant as it is among the first of its kind following the recent amendment to the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971. The alteration in November reclassified nitrous oxide as a class C drug. The implications of this amendment are far-reaching, with possession carrying a potential prison sentence of up to two years and supply offenses punishable by up to 14 years imprisonment.

Police Enforcement and Public Safety

Essex Police, represented by Superintendent Philip Stinger, emphasized the health hazards and public nuisance associated with the use of nitrous oxide. The law enforcement agency affirmed its commitment to taking stringent action against large-scale possession of the substance. The revised law provides the police with an enhanced arsenal to tackle the antisocial behavior often associated with nitrous oxide consumption. Salton was also confronted with charges for possessing criminal property during the court proceedings.

0
Crime Law United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
11 seconds ago
London Woman Charged with Manslaughter over Fatal Bed Bug Poisoning
In an unprecedented turn of events, 33-year-old Jesmin Akter has been charged with manslaughter following the alleged use of a regulated poison, aluminium phosphide, in a fatal attempt to eradicate bed bugs in her Shadwell, East London flat. This act reportedly resulted in the creation of a lethal gas, phosphene, which ascended to the upstairs
London Woman Charged with Manslaughter over Fatal Bed Bug Poisoning
Former El Paso Business Owner Faces Trial for Alleged Indecency with a Minor
9 mins ago
Former El Paso Business Owner Faces Trial for Alleged Indecency with a Minor
'Swatting' Prank Call Triggers Major Law Enforcement Response in Dorchester County
9 mins ago
'Swatting' Prank Call Triggers Major Law Enforcement Response in Dorchester County
Supreme Court in Philippines Acquits Two Men Convicted of Drug Charges Due to Broken Evidentiary Chain
5 mins ago
Supreme Court in Philippines Acquits Two Men Convicted of Drug Charges Due to Broken Evidentiary Chain
Security Firm Intercepts Vessel Carrying Stolen Crude Oil in Niger Delta
5 mins ago
Security Firm Intercepts Vessel Carrying Stolen Crude Oil in Niger Delta
Devon Courtney Arrested in Over-the-Rhine Homicide Case
6 mins ago
Devon Courtney Arrested in Over-the-Rhine Homicide Case
Latest Headlines
World News
Samson Siasia: Resilience Beyond FIFA Ban, Eyes Robust Football Comeback
4 seconds
Samson Siasia: Resilience Beyond FIFA Ban, Eyes Robust Football Comeback
Rand Paul Opposes Nikki Haley's Presidential Bid, Launches 'Never Nikki' Website
2 mins
Rand Paul Opposes Nikki Haley's Presidential Bid, Launches 'Never Nikki' Website
Clubhouse Launches Fitness Program to Enhance Mental Health
2 mins
Clubhouse Launches Fitness Program to Enhance Mental Health
Middle East Tensions Escalate as Iran Seizes US-Linked Oil Tanker
2 mins
Middle East Tensions Escalate as Iran Seizes US-Linked Oil Tanker
US Military Ramps Up Bioweapon Defense: A Focus on Tularemia Bacteria
2 mins
US Military Ramps Up Bioweapon Defense: A Focus on Tularemia Bacteria
Orange County Hall of Fame to Honor Gwen Stefani and Other Notables at Inaugural Induction
2 mins
Orange County Hall of Fame to Honor Gwen Stefani and Other Notables at Inaugural Induction
Lazio Faces Stand Closure After Racist Chants at Romelu Lukaku
2 mins
Lazio Faces Stand Closure After Racist Chants at Romelu Lukaku
Zambia Restricts Church Activities to Combat Cholera Outbreak
3 mins
Zambia Restricts Church Activities to Combat Cholera Outbreak
Emily Adams Bode Aujla to Launch New Sportswear Line in Fall 2024
4 mins
Emily Adams Bode Aujla to Launch New Sportswear Line in Fall 2024
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
3 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
4 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
5 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
5 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
5 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
6 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
6 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
7 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations
7 hours
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app