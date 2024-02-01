Breakthrough in Waterloo Murder Case: Eric Hamilton Arrested

In the small city of Waterloo, Iowa, a significant breakthrough has occurred in a homicide case that has gripped the community since November 2022. A painful chapter in the city's history was reopened as the Waterloo Police Department made a crucial arrest in connection with the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Keivon Latrell Anderson.

Arrest and Primary Evidence

On February 1, 2024, Eric Antwan Hamilton, a 23-year-old resident of Mason City, was apprehended. He was charged with first-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm. The bond for Hamilton was set at a steep $1 million, reflecting the severity of the charges against him.

Anderson, a resident of Waterloo, was found in the late hours of November 21, 2022, in an apartment parking lot on Miriam Drive with multiple gunshot wounds. Despite immediate medical attention, he succumbed to his injuries shortly after being transported to a local hospital.

Witness Testimonies and Electronic Evidence

As the investigation unfolded, multiple witnesses came forward, reporting that Hamilton had allegedly lured Anderson to the Miriam Drive location with the express intent of committing murder. Hamilton vehemently denied these accusations, claiming he was not in Waterloo at the time of the murder. However, electronic evidence gathered contradicted his claim, placing him firmly in the city on the night of the shooting.

Forensic Findings and Criminal History

A crucial piece of evidence, a revolver, was discovered near the crime scene. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) conducted comprehensive tests on the firearm, unearthing a DNA mixture that included Hamilton's profile, further cementing his connection to the crime.

Prior to this incident, Hamilton, a former resident of Waterloo, had a criminal history. In 2019, he was embroiled in a shooting incident where he was convicted on several charges, including trafficking stolen weapons and intimidation with a dangerous weapon. However, no injuries were reported in that case. Following this conviction, Hamilton was released from prison in July 2022, a mere few months before the tragic shooting on Miriam Drive.