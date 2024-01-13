en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Breakthrough in Divya Pahuja Murder: Delhi High Court Lawyer Arrested

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:27 pm EST
Breakthrough in Divya Pahuja Murder: Delhi High Court Lawyer Arrested

In a significant breakthrough in the high-profile murder case of former model Divya Pahuja, Delhi High Court lawyer Balraj Gill was apprehended in Kolkata after a relentless nine-day manhunt. Gill, accused of disposing of Divya’s body with the help of his associate Ravi Banga—still at large—was tracked down when he activated one of his mobile phones, leading the Haryana Police right to his location.

A Dramatic Capture

The arrest was executed in a cloak-and-dagger fashion. Acting on a tip-off, the police, donning plain clothes, managed to nab Gill at an airline ticket counter in Kolkata. The arrest comes as a major stride in the grisly murder case that has left a trail of unanswered questions.

The Alleged Crime and Flee

It is believed that Gill and Banga were instrumental in disposing of Divya’s body in a canal near Patiala, in a sinister exchange for Rs 10 lakh from Abhijeet Singh, the hotel owner suspected of shooting Divya dead. The BMW believed to have been used to transport Divya’s body has been discovered, however, her remains are yet to be found.

A Controversial Past

Divya Pahuja, a former model, had a controversial past, including a stint in jail for allegedly conspiring with police in an encounter killing. Her family has demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into her murder, rejecting the police’s theory that Abhijeet killed Divya over extortion threats.

What Lies Ahead

Gill, now in a three-day transit remand to Gurgaon, faces further interrogation. The quest to locate Divya’s remains continues while the hunt is on for Ravi Banga. As the case unfolds, it exposes not only the gruesome crime but also the underbelly of power, money, and crime, sending shockwaves across the nation.

0
Crime India Law
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
30 seconds ago
Mangaluru Court Sentences Man to 18 Years for Heinous Crimes Against Woman
In a significant ruling, the second additional district and sessions court in Mangaluru sentenced a 31-year-old man to 18 years of rigorous imprisonment for committing grave crimes against a woman. The defendant, Sushanth alias Shan, had previously been released on bail for harassing the same woman with marriage proposals. Details of the Heinous Crime On
Mangaluru Court Sentences Man to 18 Years for Heinous Crimes Against Woman
Yatim Family Calls for Support for Grieving Families at Coroner's Inquest
7 mins ago
Yatim Family Calls for Support for Grieving Families at Coroner's Inquest
Honour Killing in Tamil Nadu: Activists Call for Special Law, Investigative Reform
9 mins ago
Honour Killing in Tamil Nadu: Activists Call for Special Law, Investigative Reform
Montvale Resident Robert Setnitzky Arrested for Possession of Child Pornography
1 min ago
Montvale Resident Robert Setnitzky Arrested for Possession of Child Pornography
Alleged Kidnapper Posing as Scavenger Apprehended in Akure
5 mins ago
Alleged Kidnapper Posing as Scavenger Apprehended in Akure
Notorious Nigerian Cult Groups Pledge Peace, Issue Apologies to Remoland's Paramount Ruler
5 mins ago
Notorious Nigerian Cult Groups Pledge Peace, Issue Apologies to Remoland's Paramount Ruler
Latest Headlines
World News
Dallas Cowboys Gear Up for Playoffs with Key Players Returning to Practice
49 seconds
Dallas Cowboys Gear Up for Playoffs with Key Players Returning to Practice
Senior Residents of Robson Ranch to Compete in Modified Triathlon
1 min
Senior Residents of Robson Ranch to Compete in Modified Triathlon
Oil Tycoon Calls for U.S. Probe into Juan Guaido over Alleged CITGO Corruption
2 mins
Oil Tycoon Calls for U.S. Probe into Juan Guaido over Alleged CITGO Corruption
Conservative Leader Sparks Carbon Tax Controversy in Thunder Bay
4 mins
Conservative Leader Sparks Carbon Tax Controversy in Thunder Bay
Chattanooga Mocs Set for Prime-Time Showdown Against UNCG in Southern Conference Basketball Game
9 mins
Chattanooga Mocs Set for Prime-Time Showdown Against UNCG in Southern Conference Basketball Game
Angel City FC Bolsters Midfield with Acquisition of Meggie Dougherty Howard
9 mins
Angel City FC Bolsters Midfield with Acquisition of Meggie Dougherty Howard
Indian Racer Jehan Daruvala to Debut in Formula E with Maserati
9 mins
Indian Racer Jehan Daruvala to Debut in Formula E with Maserati
Providence Friars Favored Over Xavier Musketeers in Upcoming College Basketball Clash
9 mins
Providence Friars Favored Over Xavier Musketeers in Upcoming College Basketball Clash
Integrated Public Health Labs Inaugurated in Tripura: Redefining Public Health Infrastructure
9 mins
Integrated Public Health Labs Inaugurated in Tripura: Redefining Public Health Infrastructure
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
3 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
8 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
9 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
9 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
11 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
12 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
14 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
15 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
15 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app