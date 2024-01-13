Breakthrough in Divya Pahuja Murder: Delhi High Court Lawyer Arrested

In a significant breakthrough in the high-profile murder case of former model Divya Pahuja, Delhi High Court lawyer Balraj Gill was apprehended in Kolkata after a relentless nine-day manhunt. Gill, accused of disposing of Divya’s body with the help of his associate Ravi Banga—still at large—was tracked down when he activated one of his mobile phones, leading the Haryana Police right to his location.

A Dramatic Capture

The arrest was executed in a cloak-and-dagger fashion. Acting on a tip-off, the police, donning plain clothes, managed to nab Gill at an airline ticket counter in Kolkata. The arrest comes as a major stride in the grisly murder case that has left a trail of unanswered questions.

The Alleged Crime and Flee

It is believed that Gill and Banga were instrumental in disposing of Divya’s body in a canal near Patiala, in a sinister exchange for Rs 10 lakh from Abhijeet Singh, the hotel owner suspected of shooting Divya dead. The BMW believed to have been used to transport Divya’s body has been discovered, however, her remains are yet to be found.

A Controversial Past

Divya Pahuja, a former model, had a controversial past, including a stint in jail for allegedly conspiring with police in an encounter killing. Her family has demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into her murder, rejecting the police’s theory that Abhijeet killed Divya over extortion threats.

What Lies Ahead

Gill, now in a three-day transit remand to Gurgaon, faces further interrogation. The quest to locate Divya’s remains continues while the hunt is on for Ravi Banga. As the case unfolds, it exposes not only the gruesome crime but also the underbelly of power, money, and crime, sending shockwaves across the nation.