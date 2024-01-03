en English
Crime

Breakthrough in Diamonte Odom’s Unsolved Homicide: Four Suspects Identified

By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:41 pm EST
In a significant breakthrough, authorities have identified four suspects in the previously unsolved homicide case of Diamonte Odom, a 23-year-old from Fall River, who was tragically killed on May 13, 2023. The indictment is a result of a long-term grand jury investigation into the murder that took place on County Street at about 10:44 p.m., where Odom was found with a fatal gunshot wound to his face.

Details of Suspects and Charges

The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office disclosed that one of the suspects, Tajon Saxon, is currently the subject of an intense manhunt. The authorities have also linked him to a double-homicide case from May 2021, further intensifying the search for this suspect. Another suspect, Quanif Johnson, is already in custody in Rhode Island, facing charges for a separate homicide. His charges have been compounded with additional accusations including drug trafficking and unlawful possession of firearms.

The two other suspects, Dioni Tavarez-Leonirio and Devin Alves, have been arraigned with bail set at $5,000 and $7,500 respectively. Tavarez-Leonirio is charged with being an accessory to murder after-the-fact, while Alves is facing charges of trafficking Fentanyl, among others.

Public Appeal and Further Proceedings

Further details of the case and charges have been withheld by the authorities, pending the arraignment of the two defendants charged with murder. Meanwhile, the public is being urged to provide any information on Saxon’s whereabouts through various channels, including a dedicated tip line and an anonymous text-a-tip program.

The identification of the suspects and the subsequent proceedings are significant steps towards justice for the untimely death of Diamonte Odom, providing a glimmer of hope for closure to the community that has been shaken by this brutal crime.

Crime United States
Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

