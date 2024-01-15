Breakthrough in Cold Case: Husband Appears in Court for Bail Application

Two years after the unsolved murder of Reverend Liezel de Jager, a major breakthrough in the case has come to light. The accused, Werner de Jager, husband of the victim, arrived at the Amanzimtoti Magistrate’s Court today for his bail application. The case, once cold, has resurfaced with new developments, offering a glimmer of closure to a community still grappling with the tragedy.

Case Classified as Schedule 6

The state has classified De Jager’s charge as a Schedule 6 due to its gravity, implying life imprisonment, if found guilty. Werner de Jager is accused of strangling his wife, Rev. Liezel de Jager, to death on October 13, 2021. The murder, authorities suspect, was premeditated, and motivated by a sum of R3.29 million, the total payout of several insurance policies in the event of Liezel’s death.

State to Oppose Bail

The state has signaled its intention to oppose de Jager’s bail, setting the stage for a critical legal showdown in the coming proceedings. The court’s decision on Werner de Jager’s bail application will mark a significant step in the legal journey of this high-profile murder case.

A Twin Blow to the Community

This case has delivered a twin blow to the community. First, the loss of Rev. Liezel de Jager, a pillar of society, and then the shocking arrest of her husband, Werner de Jager, a man once trusted and respected. As the court proceedings unfold, the community awaits justice for Rev. de Jager and closure for the tragedy that shook them to the core.