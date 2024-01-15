Breakthrough in 2018 San Antonio Double Homicide: Arrest Made

In the early morning hours of a crisp November day in 2018, San Antonio police were drawn to a gruesome scene at an apartment complex. The double homicide of 23-year-old Nicholas Milanovich and 21-year-old Julia Wright had occurred. The couple's demise was violent; Milanovich was found barely alive, later succumbing to his injuries at a local hospital, while Wright's lifeless body was discovered outside their shared apartment.

Unraveling the Clues

Following an anonymous tip later that month, authorities began investigating 20-year-old Jilson Duban Avelar-Rodriguez. The breakthrough in the case came when Avelar-Rodriguez's girlfriend allowed police to search their shared residence. Within the confines of the dwelling, officers discovered ammunition that matched those found at the crime scene. Adding to the mounting evidence was a stolen lockbox, which was traced back to the victims.

Avelar-Rodriguez's Arrest

In an unexpected turn of events, Avelar-Rodriguez was already in custody at a federal immigration detention facility for illegal entry into the US from Honduras. With the newfound evidence, the San Antonio police were able to charge him with capital murder. His bond has been set at an imposing $1 million.

Previous Suspicion Surrounding the Victims

In the days leading up to the murder, neighbors had reported unusual activity at Milanovich and Wright's apartment. Heavy traffic to and from the residence had raised eyebrows. The final confirmation of their fears came when a neighbor spotted Wright's bloodied body outside the apartment, leading to the initial 911 call.

With Avelar-Rodriguez's arrest, the victims' families hope for justice, and the neighborhood aims to regain its sense of security. The case serves as a stark reminder of the thin veneer of safety we often take for granted in our communities.