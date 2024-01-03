en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Breakfast Brawl at Shreveport Waffle House Spotlights a Slice of American Culture

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:40 pm EST
Breakfast Brawl at Shreveport Waffle House Spotlights a Slice of American Culture

As the dawn of the New Year broke, a seemingly ordinary Waffle House in Shreveport became a stage for a peculiar altercation that spiraled into a physical brawl, encapsulating an unexpected slice of American culture. An irate customer, whose identity remains undisclosed, instigated a physical fight with an employee over the preparation of a breakfast order, a dispute that eventually led to the employee requiring stitches and the restaurant bearing damages.

Breakfast Order Sparks Conflict

The incident began when the customer, who had entered the restaurant already agitated, ordered two bacon egg cheese melts. Tension arose when the customer discovered that his toast was grilled, not toasted, even though he had not specifically expressed his preference when placing his order. He started yelling at the employee, further escalating the situation.

From Verbal Altercation to Physical Brawl

Despite the employee’s attempts to maintain professionalism by asking the customer to leave, the latter refused to comply, choosing instead to intensify the situation. The customer, in his anger, attempted to hit the employee, who defended himself by landing a punch on the customer’s face. This led to a more vigorous fight, with the customer even using plates as weapons while pushing past other patrons in the restaurant.

Aftermath and Social Media Reactions

The employee, demonstrating remarkable restraint, managed to subdue the customer until the local police arrived. Although visibly injured and requiring stitches, the employee opted not to press charges. However, he indicated that the customer would either have to pay for the damages or face jail time. The management of Waffle House has chosen not to terminate the employee’s employment following the incident. This unusual event was captured on video and has since made rounds on social media, with viewers offering a range of responses that mirror the diverse perspectives of American society. As of now, no arrests have been reported.

0
Crime United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
36 seconds ago
Georgia Mother Pleads Guilty to Son's Murder Amid Delusion of Husband Being a Serial Killer
In the quiet town of Georgia, a mother’s delusion turned fatal, unearthing the dark and complex layers of mental health disorders. Alison Jones, a 39-year-old woman, pleaded guilty but mentally ill to the gruesome murder of her 7-year-old son, Maddox Jones. The tragic event unfolded on March 1, 2021, when Maddox, dressed in his pajamas,
Georgia Mother Pleads Guilty to Son's Murder Amid Delusion of Husband Being a Serial Killer
Family Demands Justice for Ricky Cobb II, Fatally Shot by Minnesota Trooper
2 mins ago
Family Demands Justice for Ricky Cobb II, Fatally Shot by Minnesota Trooper
Kempton Fire Chief Arrested for Drunk Driving
4 mins ago
Kempton Fire Chief Arrested for Drunk Driving
Registered Sex Offenders in Perth and Kinross: A Look at the Numbers and Measures for Public Safety
2 mins ago
Registered Sex Offenders in Perth and Kinross: A Look at the Numbers and Measures for Public Safety
Shelter-in-Place Order Lifted in Fort Carson Neighborhood Following Police Activity
2 mins ago
Shelter-in-Place Order Lifted in Fort Carson Neighborhood Following Police Activity
Fourth Circuit Overturns Initial Judgment in Excessive Force Case, Dismisses ADA Claims in Separate Case
2 mins ago
Fourth Circuit Overturns Initial Judgment in Excessive Force Case, Dismisses ADA Claims in Separate Case
Latest Headlines
World News
Wolves in Talks With PSG Over Potential Loan Deal for Young Prodigy
31 seconds
Wolves in Talks With PSG Over Potential Loan Deal for Young Prodigy
Talladega College Takes a Bold Leap into Women's Gymnastics Against Florida Gators
47 seconds
Talladega College Takes a Bold Leap into Women's Gymnastics Against Florida Gators
Hammond Teachers Federation Expresses Distrust in Administration with No Confidence Vote
58 seconds
Hammond Teachers Federation Expresses Distrust in Administration with No Confidence Vote
Liverpool FC Mulls Contract Extension for Sporting Director Jorg Schmadtke
1 min
Liverpool FC Mulls Contract Extension for Sporting Director Jorg Schmadtke
The Rise and Fall of Y2Y Saves in MLB The Show: A Closer Look
3 mins
The Rise and Fall of Y2Y Saves in MLB The Show: A Closer Look
FA Cup Defence: Manchester City Set to Battle Huddersfield Town
3 mins
FA Cup Defence: Manchester City Set to Battle Huddersfield Town
Happiest Hour and Social Connections: Crucial Elements for Happiness and Health
3 mins
Happiest Hour and Social Connections: Crucial Elements for Happiness and Health
Tina.org Exposes Deceptive Advertising Trends of 2024
4 mins
Tina.org Exposes Deceptive Advertising Trends of 2024
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler's Emotional Walk-On to PDC World Darts Championship Final
4 mins
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler's Emotional Walk-On to PDC World Darts Championship Final
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
28 mins
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
30 mins
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
49 mins
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
57 mins
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
2 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
3 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
3 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
3 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
3 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app