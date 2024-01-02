Break-In at Mobile Phone Shop in Pasir Gudang: Police Probe Underway

In the early hours of January 1st, an audacious burglary took place at a mobile phone shop in Taman Kota Masai, Pasir Gudang. Captured on CCTV, two men illicitly entered the premises at Jalan Betik 1 and made off with a bounty of mobile phones valued at RM19,161. The incident, reported by a 35-year-old man, occurred at 4:38 am, when the streets were dark, quiet and empty.

An Investigation Underway

The Seri Alam OCPD Supt Mohd Sohaimi Ishak confirmed the incident and stated that a thorough investigation has been initiated. The case is being probed under Section 457 of the Penal Code, which pertains to breaking into a premise with the intention to commit burglary. This particular offense carries a severe penalty of up to 14 years imprisonment and a fine upon conviction.

16 Mobile Phones Stolen

During the break-in, 16 mobile phones of various brands were stolen. The total value of these phones is estimated to be around RM19,161. The shop owner has urged the public to be vigilant and report any instances of individuals trying to sell mobile phones below market value, as these could be the stolen items.

Call for Public Assistance

The authorities have called for public assistance in identifying the culprits. A video of the burglary, showing two helmeted men breaking into the shop, was posted on the Komuniti Kota Masai Facebook page. The footage lasts approximately three minutes and sixteen seconds, providing ample time for viewers to observe the burglars’ features and actions. Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the Seri Alam IPD hotline and aid in the ongoing investigation.