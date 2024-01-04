en English
Brazil

Brazil Launches Major Crackdown on Internet Piracy with ‘Operation 404’

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:08 pm EST
Brazil Launches Major Crackdown on Internet Piracy with ‘Operation 404’

In a considerable pushback against internet piracy, Brazilian authorities have recently launched a large-scale operation aimed at suspending numerous ‘pirate’ websites and applications. Termed ‘Operation 404’, this initiative is a result of a four-month effort and marks a significant stride in Brazil’s battle against piracy.

Operation 404: A Comprehensive Crackdown

The Ministry of Justice, in partnership with the Secretariat of Integrated Operations (Seopi), disclosed that they initially targeted 136 websites and 100 applications. The operation has since grown exponentially. Local media reports indicate that 210 sites and 100 apps, involved in the unlawful distribution of movies, TV shows, and live TV, have been affected. The operation also involved action plans such as search and seizure warrants.

The Power of International Collaboration

The success of ‘Operation 404’ can be attributed to the international collaboration that Brazil engaged in. The United States, France, and Canada lent their assistance in this initiative. Further support came from the US Embassy in Brazil, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and the US Department of Justice. This cross-border partnership underscores the global commitment to combat piracy.

Repercussions and the Road Ahead

The operation has led to the arrest of eight individuals across 12 states in Brazil, underlining the seriousness of the issue. The Ministry of Justice has shed light on the extent of piracy in Brazil, suggesting that as many as 20 million households access pirated content, often oblivious to the legality of the services they employ. The operation of such illegal services can attract imprisonment, with the potential for sterner sentences if found in association with other crimes like money laundering.

In conclusion, ‘Operation 404’ signifies a landmark moment in Brazil’s fight against internet piracy. The operation’s success has been possible due to the concerted efforts of international partners and the uncompromising stance of Brazilian authorities. As the digital world continues to evolve, efforts like these are crucial to safeguard intellectual property rights and uphold the rule of law in the cyberspace.

0
Brazil Crime International Relations
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

