Crime

Brazen Car-Jacking in Cheadle Sparks Major Police Manhunt

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:21 pm EST
Brazen Car-Jacking in Cheadle Sparks Major Police Manhunt

In the chilling predawn hours of a recent Tuesday, the serene silence of Cheadle, England was shattered by a shocking car-jacking at the Huntsman Pub. Two unidentified individuals, masked and brandishing firearms, executed the crime with a terrifying bravado that has unsettled the small town located about 15km from Stoke-on-Trent. The victims, two men and a woman, were forcefully ejected from a grey Audi S3 at gunpoint, their lives forever marked by this ‘brazen and terrifying’ act, now under the scrutiny of Staffordshire Police.

A Cold Encounter

The crime unfolded as one of the victims, a local man in his 20s from Stafford, was maneuvering the vehicle out of the pub’s car park. The perpetrators, distinguished by their Irish accents, approached the car and, without hesitation, directed their firearms at the occupants. The men were ruthily dragged out of the vehicle, while the female passenger, also from Stafford and in her 20s, was ordered to exit. The assailants’ actions were clinical and efficient, leaving their victims physically unharmed but profoundly shaken by the ordeal.

The Getaway

Following the theft, the masked men vanished into the darkness, driving towards Blythe Bridge or Draycott. A light grey or white Ford Transit van was spotted trailing the stolen Audi at high speed, raising suspicions of its association with the crime. The police, supported by the National Police Service Helicopter, hastily initiated searches, combing the area for any trace of the culprits or the stolen vehicle.

Call to Action

The Staffordshire Police have since mounted a major manhunt to apprehend the offenders, amplifying their efforts by appealing to the public for assistance. Detective Constable Anna Plant underscored the urgency of the situation, requesting any information, CCTV, or dashcam footage that could aid in their investigation. The safety and tranquility of the community hang in the balance, awaiting the resolution of this jarring incident.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

