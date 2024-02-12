Brazen Bike Theft in Colchester Leaves 18-Year-Old Girl Stranded

The chill of a February evening couldn't deter the usual hustle and bustle in Colchester's city center. Amidst the lively scene, an unsettling incident unfolded. On Sunday, around 9:15 pm, an 18-year-old girl, Saskia Stickings, became the target of a brazen bike theft.

Advertisment

A Theft Unfolds in the Heart of the City

Saskia had just locked her electric Claude Butler Glide bike, worth £3,000, in Queen Street when a group of six males approached her. In a matter of moments, they snatched the bike, leaving Saskia in shock and disbelief.

A Loss Beyond the Monetary

Advertisment

For Saskia, the bike was more than just a mode of transportation. It was her lifeline. Diagnosed with a skin condition that makes walking long distances difficult, Saskia relied heavily on her bike for mobility. Her mother, Mari Keskula, expressed her daughter's distress, "She's worried sick about not getting it back."

Essex Police: Investigation Underway

The Essex Police have taken up the investigation into the theft. They are urging anyone who witnessed the incident or has information about the whereabouts of the stolen bike to come forward. The bike, described as a black and orange electric Claude Butler Glide, is a crucial piece in this puzzle.

As the sun sets on another day in Colchester, the city continues to grapple with this distressing incident. The theft of Saskia's bike serves as a stark reminder of the importance of vigilance and community support in times of distress.