Brave Hammond Neighbor Intervenes in Attempted Murder; Suspect at Large

In an unsettling act of domestic violence in Hammond, 46-year-old Christopher Montrel Hoskins allegedly attempted to murder a woman on January 7th. The woman, whose identity has been withheld for her safety, narrowly escaped death thanks to the intervention of a vigilant neighbor.

The Chilling Assault

The incident reportedly began with a heated argument inside a vehicle, where Hoskins attempted to strangle the woman. Displaying tremendous courage, she managed to leave the car, only to be attacked again by Hoskins, this time wielding a kitchen knife. A struggle ensued, during which the woman sustained a laceration to her palm while grabbing the knife, a wound that would later prove to be a key piece of evidence.

A Neighbor’s Brave Intervention

As the violence escalated, the woman’s screams alerted a neighbor. Armed with a gun, the neighbor rushed to her aid, causing Hoskins to abandon his attack and flee in the woman’s vehicle. This act of bravery arguably saved the woman’s life, allowing her to escape with a non-fatal stab wound to her neck.

The Manhunt for Hoskins

The woman’s vehicle was later discovered in Livingston Parish, but Hoskins remains at large. The Hammond Police Department has issued an active warrant for his arrest on charges including attempted second-degree murder, vehicle theft, domestic abuse involving child endangerment, and felony property damage. Authorities are urging anyone with information about Hoskins’ whereabouts or the incident to contact Detective Rolando Duran or Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa. As the manhunt continues, the community holds its breath, hopeful for swift justice.