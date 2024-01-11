en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Brave Hammond Neighbor Intervenes in Attempted Murder; Suspect at Large

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 5:22 pm EST
Brave Hammond Neighbor Intervenes in Attempted Murder; Suspect at Large

In an unsettling act of domestic violence in Hammond, 46-year-old Christopher Montrel Hoskins allegedly attempted to murder a woman on January 7th. The woman, whose identity has been withheld for her safety, narrowly escaped death thanks to the intervention of a vigilant neighbor.

The Chilling Assault

The incident reportedly began with a heated argument inside a vehicle, where Hoskins attempted to strangle the woman. Displaying tremendous courage, she managed to leave the car, only to be attacked again by Hoskins, this time wielding a kitchen knife. A struggle ensued, during which the woman sustained a laceration to her palm while grabbing the knife, a wound that would later prove to be a key piece of evidence.

A Neighbor’s Brave Intervention

As the violence escalated, the woman’s screams alerted a neighbor. Armed with a gun, the neighbor rushed to her aid, causing Hoskins to abandon his attack and flee in the woman’s vehicle. This act of bravery arguably saved the woman’s life, allowing her to escape with a non-fatal stab wound to her neck.

The Manhunt for Hoskins

The woman’s vehicle was later discovered in Livingston Parish, but Hoskins remains at large. The Hammond Police Department has issued an active warrant for his arrest on charges including attempted second-degree murder, vehicle theft, domestic abuse involving child endangerment, and felony property damage. Authorities are urging anyone with information about Hoskins’ whereabouts or the incident to contact Detective Rolando Duran or Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa. As the manhunt continues, the community holds its breath, hopeful for swift justice.

0
Crime United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
3 mins ago
Former Goldman Sachs Analyst Pleads Guilty to Securities Fraud
In a significant development in the financial sector, 27-year-old Anthony Viggiano, a former analyst at Goldman Sachs and Blackstone, pled guilty to one count of securities fraud in a Manhattan federal court. The young financier was culpable for sharing insider information about impending corporate mergers and partnerships, a move that set in motion an insider
Former Goldman Sachs Analyst Pleads Guilty to Securities Fraud
Pennsylvania Woman Faces Homicide Charges For Toddler's Acetone Poisoning Death
6 mins ago
Pennsylvania Woman Faces Homicide Charges For Toddler's Acetone Poisoning Death
Nebraska Officials Amplify Fight Against Human Trafficking
9 mins ago
Nebraska Officials Amplify Fight Against Human Trafficking
Unprecedented Rise in Gender Dysphoria Diagnoses; NYC Subway Rat Scandal; Ignored Warning Precedes Maine Shooting
3 mins ago
Unprecedented Rise in Gender Dysphoria Diagnoses; NYC Subway Rat Scandal; Ignored Warning Precedes Maine Shooting
FCC Chairwoman Probes Automakers on Connected Car Data Abuse
4 mins ago
FCC Chairwoman Probes Automakers on Connected Car Data Abuse
Missing Autistic Child Triggers Major Response at MacDill Air Force Base
5 mins ago
Missing Autistic Child Triggers Major Response at MacDill Air Force Base
Latest Headlines
World News
St. David's Round Rock Medical Center Announces Major Expansion Amidst Population Boom
2 mins
St. David's Round Rock Medical Center Announces Major Expansion Amidst Population Boom
Texas A&M's Mike Elko Retains Bryant Gross-Armiento Amid Coaching Changes
2 mins
Texas A&M's Mike Elko Retains Bryant Gross-Armiento Amid Coaching Changes
Drayton Valley Extends Financial Aid for Fitness Access
2 mins
Drayton Valley Extends Financial Aid for Fitness Access
Los Angeles Lakers Sign Point Guard Skylar Mays, Adjust Roster
2 mins
Los Angeles Lakers Sign Point Guard Skylar Mays, Adjust Roster
Unprecedented Rise in Gender Dysphoria Diagnoses; NYC Subway Rat Scandal; Ignored Warning Precedes Maine Shooting
3 mins
Unprecedented Rise in Gender Dysphoria Diagnoses; NYC Subway Rat Scandal; Ignored Warning Precedes Maine Shooting
Pitavastatin-Azole Combination: A Promising Approach for Treating Aspergillus Fumigatus Infections
5 mins
Pitavastatin-Azole Combination: A Promising Approach for Treating Aspergillus Fumigatus Infections
Potential Leadership Change in PAS: Implications of Abdul Hadi Awang's Health Concerns
6 mins
Potential Leadership Change in PAS: Implications of Abdul Hadi Awang's Health Concerns
End of an Era: Bill Belichick Leaves New England Patriots After 24 Years
6 mins
End of an Era: Bill Belichick Leaves New England Patriots After 24 Years
Mississippi Senate Reshuffle: New Leadership Could Influence Ballot Initiative Process
7 mins
Mississippi Senate Reshuffle: New Leadership Could Influence Ballot Initiative Process
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
4 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
5 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
5 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
6 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
7 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
8 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
9 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
10 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
10 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app