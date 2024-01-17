Tams' Family Urges Against Knife Crime; Idris Elba Advocates Nonviolence

The death of Bradley Tams, a 23-year-old father of twins, following an alleged stabbing in Newcastle's Slatyford area, has sparked a heartfelt plea from his family, urging the public to cease carrying knives. The family, still grappling with his untimely demise, forms the latest addition to a growing number of households affected by the escalating knife crime epidemic in the UK.

Advertisment

Family's Plea and the 'Stop Knives Taking Lives' Campaign

Bradley's mother, Julie Weatherson, 42, and sister Elliemae Weatherson, 20, have underscored the irreversible loss and profound grief they are experiencing, highlighting the brutal aftermath of knife crime on families. The Tams family is backing the 'Stop Knives Taking Lives' campaign, initiated by the Chronicle following a series of knife-related tragedies in the North East. Bradley, the eldest of seven siblings, is remembered by his family as a vibrant individual who cherished life.

Charged with Murder

Advertisment

Accused of Bradley's murder are Gavin Train, 24, and Andrea Train, 49, both of whom have entered pleas of not guilty, with Andrea Train also refuting a charge of aiding an offender. Their trial is slated to commence in June. As the community rallies against the knife crime scourge, it is urged to heed the narratives of those impacted by such calamities.

Idris Elba's Anti-Knife-Violence Activism

Actor and anti-knife-violence campaigner, Idris Elba is championing the 'Don't Stop Your Future' initiative to combat the UK's knife crime epidemic. He has called on the government to take stringent measures, including enforcing a prohibition on machetes and zombie knives. The UK reported over 50,000 knife-related crimes in a recent 12-month span, with knives or sharp instruments featuring in 4 out of every 10 homicides. London Mayor Sadiq Khan is equally resolved to 'end the scourge of knife crime.' Elba recently staged a press conference outside Parliament, featuring attire and footwear symbolising 247 individuals slain with knives, to underscore the gravity of the issue. He stressed the far-reaching consequences, affecting not just the victims and perpetrators, but echoing throughout the nation.