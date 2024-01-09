en English
Crime

Bradford Police’s Operation in Holme Wood Strikes Major Blow to Crime

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:01 pm EST
In a determined crackdown on crime and anti-social behavior in the Holme Wood area of Bradford, the Bradford South Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) has launched a large-scale operation. The operation saw over 60 addresses raided and resulted in the arrest of more than 200 individuals. Alongside arrests, the team seized 2,739 cannabis plants, 50 bicycles, and 87 vehicles – a haul that represents a significant blow to the local criminal network.

Successful Operation Yields Tangible Results

The operation’s success is reflected not just in the arrests and seizures, but also in the noticeable reduction in crime rates in the area. Compared to the previous year, there were 300 fewer crimes reported in the Holme Wood area. This reduction is a testament to the effectiveness of the operation and the tireless work of the NPT under the leadership of Inspector Tany Ditta.

A Collaborative Endeavor

The operation was a collaborative effort, involving not just the police, but also Bradford Council, Incommunities, the NHS, volunteers, and Environmental Health. Councillor Abdul Jabar, the cabinet member responsible for neighbourhoods and community safety, praised the successful operation. He credited the collective efforts of all those involved, asserting that everyone deserved credit for what they had achieved.

A Clear Message to Criminals

The Bradford South NPT’s operation in Holme Wood has sent a strong message to criminals and those involved in anti-social activities. The police and their partners are committed to making Holme Wood a safer, better place to live. The success of this operation serves as a deterrent to future criminal activities and reaffirms to the residents the authorities’ commitment to addressing their concerns.

Crime Law United Kingdom
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

