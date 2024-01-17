Bradford Man Faces Charges for Severe Neglect of Dog

In a harrowing incident coming to light, a Bradford man, Robert Knell Jr., is facing severe charges of animal cruelty. This grim episode unfolded when Bradford City Police responded to a complaint at a Charlotte Avenue residence on May 12.

Scene of Neglect

The responding officer was met with a distressing sight. A dog, seemingly unable to stand properly, covered in filth, and emitting a foul odor, was amidst a group of people. The animal's condition was a testament to the severe neglect it had endured. A witness in the group reported a horrifying account of the dog's living conditions at Knell's residence.

Shocking Witness Account

The witness revealed that he had seen the dog confined in a crate with no access to food or water. The crate was haphazardly placed amidst feces, and the dog itself was suffering from visible signs of malnutrition. To add to the shocking narrative, Knell reportedly admitted to neglecting the dog owing to lack of time and had kept it confined in the crate for over a year.

Immediate Rescue and Uncertain Outcome

Following this revelation, the witness took responsibility for the dog, transferring it in a cooler to his own residence. Subsequently, the SPCA was alerted and took over the custody of the dog. Upon initial examination, the dog was found to be severely underweight, dehydrated, dirty, and suffering from multiple infections. It also exhibited significant muscle loss, impairing its ability to walk. Needless to say, the outlook for the dog's survival remains uncertain.

Knell was arraigned and placed in McKean County Jail with bail set at $20,000. He awaits court on January 25, facing charges of aggravated cruelty to animals, cruelty to animals, and neglect of animals.