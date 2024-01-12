en English
Crime

Boyfriend of Missing Woman Sentenced for Cutting Off Electronic Monitor Amidst Murder Charge

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:48 pm EST
Boyfriend of Missing Woman Sentenced for Cutting Off Electronic Monitor Amidst Murder Charge

Carlos Watts Jr., the boyfriend of the missing Portage woman Heather Kelley, has been sentenced to 14 months in prison for cutting off his electronic monitoring tether. The incident took place during the period when Kelley went missing, adding an unexpected twist to the unfolding investigation.

Escaping Halfway House

Watts had been residing at a Kalamazoo halfway house as part of his sentence for a 2013 federal gun and drug conviction. A surveillance video recorded him severing his ankle monitor before fleeing the facility on December 12, 2022. Watts claimed he ran due to threats from Kelley’s brother, stirring up a storm of questions and speculation.

The Aftermath and Legal Implications

In addition to his prison sentence, Watts is required to undergo three years of supervised release and pay a $500 fine. He pleaded guilty to felony escape in July. But the legal entanglements don’t end there. An open murder charge was filed against him, linked to Kelley’s disappearance, making the case more complex and raising the stakes significantly.

Handing Over to County Officials

Kalamazoo County officials have announced plans to take custody of Watts following his federal sentencing, which took place on January 12. U.S. Attorney Mark Totten has expressed that Watts poses a significant threat to the community. Despite the accusations and the subsequent murder charge, Watts, through his defense attorney, has denied any involvement in Kelley’s disappearance. The search for Kelley continues, with her fate yet unknown.

Crime United States
Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

