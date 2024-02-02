Boy Scouts of America's $2.5 Billion Trust for Abuse Survivors: A New Dawn in Alabama

The Boy Scouts of America (BSA), acknowledging past sexual abuse instances, has established The Scouting Settlement Trust, a fund of $2.5 billion to compensate abuse survivors. However, the current law in Alabama may limit the survivors' ability to seek the compensation they deserve. Therefore, Alabama is considering legislation to address the civil claims for Child Sex Abuse (CSA) related statute of limitations (SOL).

A Stride Towards Justice

Senator Merika Coleman has sponsored two significant bills in the 2024 legislative session. SB 19, known as The Hidden Predator Law, extends the SOL from six to 36 years and creates a two-year window for any CSA survivor to file a civil suit. Meanwhile, SB 18, coined The Scout's Honor Law, waives the SOL for CSA claims against a bankruptcy estate. This law would allow survivors to receive full compensation from The Scouting Settlement Trust.

Overcoming the Legal Hurdles

Under the current Alabama law, the SOL protects insurance companies, consequently harming survivors and limiting their ability to seek legal redress. The proposed legislation aims to provide survivors the right to justice and full compensation. This shift aligns with measures taken by other states to address CSA and support survivors, providing a beacon of hope for the victims.

Implications and Expectations

The BSA has admitted fault and is currently processing claims. However, without changes to Alabama's SOL, survivors in the state may not receive the compensation they are due. The legislation holds the potential to protect Alabama's children and support the healing process for survivors of CSA. It is a milestone in the fight against child abuse and a step towards a safer environment for children.