Boxing Day Tragedy: Buhera Man Takes Own Life Following Marital Dispute

In a small community of Buhera, a day of celebration turned into one of grief when 32-year-old Darlington Mubaiwa tragically ended his own life on Boxing Day. A heated argument over allegations of infidelity with his wife, Nyaradzo Nerwande, led Mubaiwa to take this drastic step.

A Heated Dispute Ends Tragically

The couple’s dispute escalated rapidly, with Mubaiwa leaving Nerwande at her workplace in Murambinda and storming home. Upon her return, Nerwande was met with the horrifying sight of her husband hanging from a roof truss in their house. The traumatic event was promptly reported to the local authorities by the distraught wife.

Police Rule Out Foul Play

After an investigation into the incident, law enforcement ruled out any foul play. The conclusion drawn was clear – Mubaiwa had committed suicide. This tragic end to a marital dispute has sent shockwaves through the community, raising concerns about the underlying issues that led to such a drastic decision.

A Plea for Peaceful Conflict Resolution

In the aftermath of this heartrending incident, Assistant Inspector Chinyoka, a local authority figure, has appealed to the public. His message is one of peace and resolution. He emphasized the importance of seeking help from community elders or making use of police community relations services to resolve conflicts. It’s a call to replace impulsive actions with mature dialogue, a testament to the power of communication in preventing such tragic occurrences in the future.