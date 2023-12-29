en English
Crime

Boxing Day Brawl at Arndale Centre Sparks Public Outcry for Stricter Security

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 7:52 am EST
Boxing Day Brawl at Arndale Centre Sparks Public Outcry for Stricter Security

In an alarming incident that unfolded on Boxing Day, a violent brawl broke out in the bustling food hall of Manchester’s Arndale Centre. Hooded teenagers, some donned in balaclavas and others seen clutching shopping bags from JD Sport, were caught on camera hurling chairs at each other, causing pandemonium among the shocked shoppers present.

A Scene of Chaos

The video footage that has since circulated on social media paints a vivid picture of the chaos. Shoppers, caught in the crossfire, scurried to the edges of the food hall, their screams ringing out as chairs crashed loudly onto the ground amidst the escalating confrontation. Attempting to restore order, security guards in red high vis jackets rushed into the fray, only to be targeted by the aggressive teenagers wielding the very chairs they were throwing as weapons.

Public Outcry and Proposals

The violent incident has sparked public outcry, leading to calls for the imposition of restrictions on the wearing of balaclavas and hoods in shopping centres. Further suggestions include limiting the presence of large teenage groups and enhancing security measures. Some have even proposed stationing police officers in the food hall to deter future disturbances of this nature. As the dust from the Boxing Day brawl settles, both the Arndale Centre and Greater Manchester Police have been contacted for their responses to the incident.

Increasing Instances of Teen Violence

This disturbing event joins the list of similar occurrences, pointing to a growing issue of teenage violence in public spaces. Just last month, a fight among teenage girls erupted at the Bluewater shopping centre in Kent, garnering significant attention on social media and sparking discussions on effective ways to manage such situations.

Crime Security United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

