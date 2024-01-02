en English
Crime

Boxing Day Assault: Group of Boys Attacked in Yate

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:12 am EST
Boxing Day Assault: Group of Boys Attacked in Yate

On a quiet Boxing Day evening, near the Shell Petrol Station on Westerleigh Road in Yate, a group of six boys, ranging in ages from 12 to 15, became victims of a sudden and unprovoked assault. The incident, which occurred shortly before 7:30 pm on Tuesday, December 26, shattered the tranquillity of the festive period.

Unexpected Assault

The boys were walking along the road when their evening took a sudden turn. A car pulled up beside them, and a man emerged, brandishing an irritant substance akin to pepper spray. Without warning, he sprayed the boys before quickly retreating to his vehicle and speeding away from the scene. This sudden attack left the boys disoriented and in pain.

Aftermath of The Assault

The consequences of this attack were not insignificant. One of the boys had to be rushed to the hospital due to skin irritation caused by the substance. Although he was later discharged, the experience was undoubtedly traumatic. Another boy also received treatment at home, further highlighting the severity of the incident.

Police Investigation Underway

In the wake of the assault, the police took swift action. Despite their best efforts, they were unable to locate the suspect’s vehicle. Now, they are seeking assistance from the public, asking for any witnesses to come forward. They are also requesting any available CCTV or dashcam footage that could provide crucial leads in their ongoing investigation. This incident serves as a stark reminder that even in the most unsuspecting of places and times, danger can be lurking around the corner.

Crime United Kingdom
Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

