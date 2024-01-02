Boxing Day Altercation Sparks Investigation in Kirkbymoorside

In a quiet corner of North Yorkshire, in the charming town of Kirkbymoorside, an unexpected altercation disrupted the tranquil atmosphere on December 26th—Boxing Day. An incident involving the driver of a black car and the local hunt has sparked an investigation by local authorities, casting a shadow on the typically peaceful holiday celebrations.

Details of the Incident

The incident unfolded between 10:30 am and 11:30 am, at the junction of a mini-roundabout with High Market Place. The exact circumstances remain unclear, but the conflict between the driver and the local hunt has led to an appeal for witnesses. The North Yorkshire Police have taken the lead in the investigation, underscoring the seriousness of the situation.

Call for Witnesses and CCTV Footage

To piece together the puzzle of what transpired that morning, the North Yorkshire Police are seeking any available CCTV or Ring doorbell footage from the area during the time of the incident. They are also encouraging anyone who might have witnessed the event, or who might have relevant information, to step forward. In a bid to streamline the information exchange process, the police have issued a reference number, 12230244300, specific to this case.

Anonymous Tips and the Quest for Justice

Recognizing the importance of maintaining the confidentiality of informants, the police have provided an option for individuals to provide tips anonymously through Crimestoppers. This move is not only aimed at ensuring the safety and anonymity of potential witnesses but also underscores the relentless pursuit of justice by the North Yorkshire Police.

As the investigation unfolds, the town of Kirkbymoorside, traditionally a peaceful haven, waits with bated breath. The Boxing Day incident has not only disrupted the tranquility of the holiday season but has also brought to the fore the importance of community vigilance in maintaining peace and security.