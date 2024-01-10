Box Elder Man Admits to Sexual Abuse, Faces Life Imprisonment

Jonathan Ray Gonsalez, a 39-year-old resident of Box Elder, has pleaded guilty to the charge of sexually abusing a 16-year-old girl whom he had lured to his residence on the Rocky Boy's Indian Reservation. The confession was announced by U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich on Tuesday. The case is now presided over by Chief U.S. District Judge Brian M. Morris, who has scheduled the sentencing for May 8.

Severe Penalties Await Gonsalez

Gonsalez now faces formidable penalties, including a potential life sentence, a $250,000 fine, and a supervised release period ranging from a minimum of five years to a lifetime. As the court proceedings continue, Gonsalez remains in custody.

A Predatory Crime Unfolds

According to court documents, Gonsalez initiated contact with the victim, referred to as Jane Doe, through Facebook Messenger on January 3, 2023. He persuaded the young girl to visit his isolated home. Once there, Jane Doe fell asleep while waiting for a ride home, having grown fearful and wishing to leave. She awoke to the horrifying reality of Gonsalez sexually abusing her. After the abuse, she managed to leave the house and immediately contacted 911.

Investigation and Prosecution

A Rocky Boy's Police Department officer found and assisted Jane Doe near Gonsalez's residence. The investigation was carried out by the FBI and the Rocky Boy's Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Amanda L. Myers is prosecuting the case, unearthing the chilling details of this predatory crime.