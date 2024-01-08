Bournemouth Police Respond to Drug Activity Reports with Vigilance

In the twilight hours of January 5, the serene Knyveton Gardens in Bournemouth transformed into an active police ground.

The neighbourhood policing team, responding to residents’ concerns about suspected drug activity, patrolled the area with unwavering determination. Their mission was clear: identify culprits, restore peace, and reassure the community.

Throughout the patrol, the officers conducted stop checks under the Misuse of Drugs Act. This lawful exercise resulted in three individuals being stopped, with one person currently under investigation for a drug-related offence.

Dorset Police made a significant discovery during their patrol – a stolen moped, hidden amidst the park’s foliage. Swiftly recovering it, the moped was returned to its rightful owner, a testament to the police’s commitment to property protection.