Bournemouth Car Crash: Man Airlifted to Hospital, Woman Arrested

On the evening of December 27, a severe car crash on West Overcliff Drive, Bournemouth, led to a man aged in his 30s being airlifted to Southampton General Hospital, where he is reportedly in a serious condition. The collision was between a silver Vauxhall Astra and a green Vauxhall Insignia near West Cliff Road. A grey Audi A6 was also reported to be in the vicinity at the time of the accident.

Ferndown Man Injured, Bournemouth Woman Arrested

The driver of the Astra, a man in his 20s from Ferndown, also had to be hospitalised due to his injuries. In the wake of the accident, a woman aged in her 20s from Bournemouth was taken into custody, suspected of driving offences. She has since been released, but the investigation into her involvement is ongoing.

Dorset Police Appeal for Witnesses

Dorset Police have made a public appeal for witnesses or any dashcam footage that could shed light on the incident. They have provided contact information for those who may be able to contribute pertinent details, whilst also offering the alternative of contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously.

