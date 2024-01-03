en English
Accidents

Bournemouth Car Crash: Man Airlifted to Hospital, Woman Arrested

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:28 am EST
On the evening of December 27, a severe car crash on West Overcliff Drive, Bournemouth, led to a man aged in his 30s being airlifted to Southampton General Hospital, where he is reportedly in a serious condition. The collision was between a silver Vauxhall Astra and a green Vauxhall Insignia near West Cliff Road. A grey Audi A6 was also reported to be in the vicinity at the time of the accident.

Ferndown Man Injured, Bournemouth Woman Arrested

The driver of the Astra, a man in his 20s from Ferndown, also had to be hospitalised due to his injuries. In the wake of the accident, a woman aged in her 20s from Bournemouth was taken into custody, suspected of driving offences. She has since been released, but the investigation into her involvement is ongoing.

Dorset Police Appeal for Witnesses

Dorset Police have made a public appeal for witnesses or any dashcam footage that could shed light on the incident. They have provided contact information for those who may be able to contribute pertinent details, whilst also offering the alternative of contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously.

Other Recent Incidents

Other recent incidents have underscored the importance of road safety. Notably, in Northampton, a drug-driver was taken into custody after causing a serious crash that injured a mother and her child. Also, in a tragic turn of events, an 18-year-old man from Cornwall lost his life in a three-car collision on New Year’s Day on the A35 near Kingston Russell, West Dorset.

Accidents Crime United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

