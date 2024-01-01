Botswana’s Mahalapye Celebrates a Low-Crime New Year’s Eve

As the first light of 2024 dawned over Botswana, the Mahalapye Central Police reported a notably peaceful New Year’s Eve celebration, marking a significant decrease in crime compared to previous years. Superintendent Boitshepo Modongo commended the public for their commendable behavior, which translated into a night without serious incidents such as murder, rape, or robbery.

A Single Incident Mars the Evening

The only crime reported was a case of grievous bodily harm. A 32-year-old man was stabbed in the leg with a sharp object at a local bar just before the establishment closed at 10 pm. The suspect, who fled the scene, has not been apprehended, but the police have initiated investigations.

Victim in Stable Condition

The victim of the stabbing is receiving treatment at Mahalapye Hospital and is reported to be in stable condition. Despite this isolated incident, the overall calm that prevailed during the festivities was unexpected.

Police Express Gratitude

The police expressed their gratitude towards the community for maintaining peace during the New Year’s Eve celebrations. The low crime rate is a testament to the collective efforts of the residents of Mahalapye. Superintendent Modongo also highlighted the efforts of the Mmegi news team in providing uninterrupted news coverage throughout the year, emphasizing the importance of reflection at the end of the year.

