Botswana’s Fight Against Cattle Rustling and the Role of News in Democracy

As the sun sets on the year 2023, the Botswana Police Service (BPS) takes stock of its triumphs and tribulations, particularly the notable Operation Kgomo-Khumo. Initiated as a response to the surge in cattle theft incidents since 2018, the operation holds immense significance in Botswana, a nation where livestock rearing is deeply interwoven into its cultural and economic fabric.

Operation Kgomo-Khumo: A Beacon of Hope

With cattle, goats, and sheep being reared by nearly every household – for either sustenance or commercial purposes – livestock theft had mushroomed into a major predicament for pastoralists. Operation Kgomo-Khumo emerged as a beacon of hope amidst the rising tide of cattle rustling, and its success story has been a pivotal part of Mmegi’s reporting, a leading independent source of comprehensive news coverage in Botswana.

News: A Pillar of Democracy

Through its traditional editions and online platforms, Mmegi’s collective efforts tirelessly endeavored to provide readers with continuous access to news, underlining the vital role of news in educating the public. More than just delivering news, it has been a lens into the struggles and triumphs of the nation’s people, their shared histories, and their hopes for the future.

Reflecting on a Year of Achievements and Failures

As we bid adieu to 2023, it’s time for a moment of introspection and evaluation of the year’s achievements and failures. A time of reflection, but also a time of forward-looking planning, it’s an opportunity to learn from the past and chart a course for a future that holds the promise of progress and prosperity.

Meanwhile, as we turn our gaze towards the international scenario, the World Food Programme (WFP) condemns the looting of food supplies from its premises in Gezira State, Sudan. The looted stocks, enough to feed nearly 1.5 million severely food insecure people for a month, have further jeopardized operations in a region where nearly 18 million people are grappling with acute hunger.

