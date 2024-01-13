en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Botswana

Botswana National and Accomplice Face Theft Charges in Zimbabwe

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 10:42 am EST
Botswana National and Accomplice Face Theft Charges in Zimbabwe

In an act that has gripped the Matabeleland South province of Zimbabwe, two individuals stand accused of a series of thefts across various shops. Chakalasi Zwimbili, a 27-year-old Botswana national, and his accomplice, Lucky Ncube, whose age remains undisclosed, were brought before Plumtree Magistrate Arafat Kozanai on theft charges. The duo were remanded in custody and are scheduled to appear in court for their trial on January 16.

Trail of Thefts

Zwimbili and Ncube’s alleged crimes were not isolated incidents, but a series of thefts that spanned across the Matabeleland South province. Acting on an undisclosed tip, local law enforcement was able to apprehend the suspects, linking them to multiple theft cases in the region. The nature of the thefts and the stolen items, however, remain undisclosed.

The Legal Proceedings

In the court proceedings, Arnold Mudekunye represented the State. The details around the defense counsel for Zwimbili and Ncube were not revealed. The court case, pending further investigation, will see the duo return on January 16, where additional information is expected to surface.

Media Coverage

The case has been closely followed by local media, particularly by The Southern Eye, a part of Alpha Media Holdings (AMH). AMH is an independent media house in Zimbabwe, known for its four newspapers, The Zimbabwe Independent, The Standard, Southern Eye, and NewsDay. All of these newspapers offer online editions, providing a comprehensive and detailed account of events transpiring in the region.

0
Botswana Crime Zimbabwe
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Botswana

See more
3 hours ago
Botswana Couple's Tragedy in Scotland: Husband Charged with Wife's Murder
On the dawn of the new year, a chilling incident unfolded in the quiet seaside town of North Berwick, Scotland. A 33-year-old woman, Keotshepile Naso Isaacs, fondly known as Naso, was found lifeless at her residence on Craigleith Avenue. The discovery, made at 8.20 am, followed a report of concern that spurred the arrival of
Botswana Couple's Tragedy in Scotland: Husband Charged with Wife's Murder
A Call for Increased Female Political Engagement in Botswana's 2024 General Election
1 day ago
A Call for Increased Female Political Engagement in Botswana's 2024 General Election
Botswana Cabinet Proposes Political Ban on Retired Presidents
1 day ago
Botswana Cabinet Proposes Political Ban on Retired Presidents
Botswana Family Seeks Justice and Compensation for Fatal Police Shooting
8 hours ago
Botswana Family Seeks Justice and Compensation for Fatal Police Shooting
Gaborone to Host Africa Youth Championships: A Milestone for Table Tennis
9 hours ago
Gaborone to Host Africa Youth Championships: A Milestone for Table Tennis
Leadership Dispute Cancels Botswana Premier League Games
21 hours ago
Leadership Dispute Cancels Botswana Premier League Games
Latest Headlines
World News
Ecuador's VAT Increase Proposal Sparks Political Debate Amid Rising Crime
6 seconds
Ecuador's VAT Increase Proposal Sparks Political Debate Amid Rising Crime
Vegas Golden Knights' Prospect Mathieu Cataford Signs NHL Entry-Level Contract
7 seconds
Vegas Golden Knights' Prospect Mathieu Cataford Signs NHL Entry-Level Contract
Chris Sabin Weighs in on TNA Hard To Kill 2024 Event
51 seconds
Chris Sabin Weighs in on TNA Hard To Kill 2024 Event
Banbridge Makes History at Kempton, Set Sights on Ryanair Chase
59 seconds
Banbridge Makes History at Kempton, Set Sights on Ryanair Chase
Butler vs Manuel: An Intense Battle in the Louisville Invitational Tournament Semifinals
1 min
Butler vs Manuel: An Intense Battle in the Louisville Invitational Tournament Semifinals
Jess Mullen: The Journey of a Childcare Practitioner Living with Alopecia
2 mins
Jess Mullen: The Journey of a Childcare Practitioner Living with Alopecia
Victor Wembanyama: A Rising Star in the NBA
2 mins
Victor Wembanyama: A Rising Star in the NBA
Quad-Cities Commemorates MLK Day Amid Political Caucuses
2 mins
Quad-Cities Commemorates MLK Day Amid Political Caucuses
From Justice to Sports: A Round-up of the Latest News
2 mins
From Justice to Sports: A Round-up of the Latest News
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
33 mins
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
45 mins
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
1 hour
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
4 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
4 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
8 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
8 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
8 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app