Botswana National and Accomplice Face Theft Charges in Zimbabwe

In an act that has gripped the Matabeleland South province of Zimbabwe, two individuals stand accused of a series of thefts across various shops. Chakalasi Zwimbili, a 27-year-old Botswana national, and his accomplice, Lucky Ncube, whose age remains undisclosed, were brought before Plumtree Magistrate Arafat Kozanai on theft charges. The duo were remanded in custody and are scheduled to appear in court for their trial on January 16.

Trail of Thefts

Zwimbili and Ncube’s alleged crimes were not isolated incidents, but a series of thefts that spanned across the Matabeleland South province. Acting on an undisclosed tip, local law enforcement was able to apprehend the suspects, linking them to multiple theft cases in the region. The nature of the thefts and the stolen items, however, remain undisclosed.

The Legal Proceedings

In the court proceedings, Arnold Mudekunye represented the State. The details around the defense counsel for Zwimbili and Ncube were not revealed. The court case, pending further investigation, will see the duo return on January 16, where additional information is expected to surface.

Media Coverage

