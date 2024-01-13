en English
Botswana

Botswana Family Seeks Justice and Compensation for Fatal Police Shooting

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:33 am EST
In an incident that has shaken the quiet town of Bobonong, Botswana, the Joseph family is mourning the loss of 35-year-old Potso Joseph. On December 22, 2023, Potso was fatally shot by an officer of the Botswana Police Service (BPS) in Palapye, in the presence of his fiancé, Keneilwe Sekopo, and their six-month-old infant.

Tragic Encounter with the Police

The tragedy unfolded as Potso, Keneilwe, and their baby were leaving a local clinic and crossed paths with a BPS van. Before Potso could identify himself or comprehend the situation, he was shot in the head by an officer from the van. The officers proceeded to transport Potso’s lifeless body to the hospital, without providing immediate assistance at the scene.

Legal Action and Demand for Compensation

Reeling from the shock and grief of their loss, the Joseph family, led by their attorney Dr. Tshepang Makwati, is seeking legal redress. They have filed a lawsuit against the Attorney General and the Commissioner of Police, demanding P20 million in compensation for loss of support and psychological trauma. The family has also cast doubts on the impartiality of the postmortem examination, conducted by a pathologist associated with the BPS.

Impact on the Family and Skepticism Over Police Investigation

Potso’s untimely death leaves behind his fiancé, their infant, three other minor children, and his elderly mother—all financially dependent on him. The family is not only grappling with their overwhelming loss but also challenging the narrative presented by the police and the integrity of their investigation into Potso’s death. BPS spokesperson, Senior Superintendent Near Bagali, announced that an inquest is in progress to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident.

In a parallel universe, the Denver City Council is on the brink of approving a $2.3 million settlement for Jax Feldmann, blinded in his left eye by a police officer’s pepper ball during the George Floyd protests in 2020. Feldmann was a bystander at the time and subsequently filed a lawsuit in January 2022. The incident sparked a series of lawsuits against the city and the Denver Police Department, culminating in over $10 million in legal settlements. The officer responsible for Feldmann’s injury has since resigned and pleaded guilty to a felony charge of attempted strangulation. Two more lawsuits are pending, filed by men who suffered facial injuries and vision impairment after being shot by the police.

0
Botswana Crime
Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

