Botswana Family Seeks Justice and Compensation for Fatal Police Shooting

In an incident that has shaken the quiet town of Bobonong, Botswana, the Joseph family is mourning the loss of 35-year-old Potso Joseph. On December 22, 2023, Potso was fatally shot by an officer of the Botswana Police Service (BPS) in Palapye, in the presence of his fiancé, Keneilwe Sekopo, and their six-month-old infant.

Tragic Encounter with the Police

The tragedy unfolded as Potso, Keneilwe, and their baby were leaving a local clinic and crossed paths with a BPS van. Before Potso could identify himself or comprehend the situation, he was shot in the head by an officer from the van. The officers proceeded to transport Potso’s lifeless body to the hospital, without providing immediate assistance at the scene.

Legal Action and Demand for Compensation

Reeling from the shock and grief of their loss, the Joseph family, led by their attorney Dr. Tshepang Makwati, is seeking legal redress. They have filed a lawsuit against the Attorney General and the Commissioner of Police, demanding P20 million in compensation for loss of support and psychological trauma. The family has also cast doubts on the impartiality of the postmortem examination, conducted by a pathologist associated with the BPS.

Impact on the Family and Skepticism Over Police Investigation

Potso’s untimely death leaves behind his fiancé, their infant, three other minor children, and his elderly mother—all financially dependent on him. The family is not only grappling with their overwhelming loss but also challenging the narrative presented by the police and the integrity of their investigation into Potso’s death. BPS spokesperson, Senior Superintendent Near Bagali, announced that an inquest is in progress to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident.

