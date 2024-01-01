Botswana Bar Owners Face Charges for Extended New Year’s Eve Festivities

As the world welcomed the dawn of the new year, bar owners in Serowe, Botswana, faced multiple charges for reportedly keeping the Bridgeway bar open beyond the stipulated closing time of 10pm on New Year’s Eve. The merriment extended until midnight, leading to charges including operating beyond permitted hours, causing noise and nuisance, and aiding another person to commit a crime.

Law Enforcement Steps In

Police Superintendent Poloko Oteng confirmed the charges, adding that nine individuals were also cited with loitering and disorderly conduct during the festivities. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the delicate balance between celebration and orderliness, especially during the holiday season.

Exception Amidst Rainfall

Heavy rainfall on New Year’s Eve saw many people staying out later than usual, leading to an unusual situation. The police, demonstrating understanding, permitted those individuals to wait in their vehicles for the rain to subside. This was an exception rather than a norm, emphasizing the necessity to adhere to the guidelines while also accommodating unpredictable circumstances.

Compliance and Gratitude

The police superintendent expressed gratitude towards those bar owners who complied with the mandated closing time, thereby helping to maintain peace and order during the New Year’s celebrations. This incident, while unfortunate, underscored the importance of cooperation between law enforcement and the public in maintaining order during festive celebrations.

Reflections from Mmegi

The incident was reported by Mmegi, an independent news source in Botswana. The reporting reflected on the challenges of the past year, highlighting the importance of teamwork in delivering uninterrupted news to readers through conventional and online platforms, even amidst the tumultuous landscape of New Year’s Eve celebrations.