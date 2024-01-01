en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Botswana

Botswana Bar Owners Face Charges for Extended New Year’s Eve Festivities

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:32 pm EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 3:41 pm EST
Botswana Bar Owners Face Charges for Extended New Year’s Eve Festivities

As the world welcomed the dawn of the new year, bar owners in Serowe, Botswana, faced multiple charges for reportedly keeping the Bridgeway bar open beyond the stipulated closing time of 10pm on New Year’s Eve. The merriment extended until midnight, leading to charges including operating beyond permitted hours, causing noise and nuisance, and aiding another person to commit a crime.

Law Enforcement Steps In

Police Superintendent Poloko Oteng confirmed the charges, adding that nine individuals were also cited with loitering and disorderly conduct during the festivities. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the delicate balance between celebration and orderliness, especially during the holiday season.

Exception Amidst Rainfall

Heavy rainfall on New Year’s Eve saw many people staying out later than usual, leading to an unusual situation. The police, demonstrating understanding, permitted those individuals to wait in their vehicles for the rain to subside. This was an exception rather than a norm, emphasizing the necessity to adhere to the guidelines while also accommodating unpredictable circumstances.

Compliance and Gratitude

The police superintendent expressed gratitude towards those bar owners who complied with the mandated closing time, thereby helping to maintain peace and order during the New Year’s celebrations. This incident, while unfortunate, underscored the importance of cooperation between law enforcement and the public in maintaining order during festive celebrations.

Reflections from Mmegi

The incident was reported by Mmegi, an independent news source in Botswana. The reporting reflected on the challenges of the past year, highlighting the importance of teamwork in delivering uninterrupted news to readers through conventional and online platforms, even amidst the tumultuous landscape of New Year’s Eve celebrations.

0
Botswana Crime Society
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Botswana Ponders State-Funded Political Party Financing

By Hadeel Hashem

Palapye in Turmoil: Crimes Surge Amid Mysterious Death

By Hadeel Hashem

Botswana's Mahalapye Celebrates a Low-Crime New Year's Eve

By Hadeel Hashem

New Year's Eve Altercation at Tobela Village: Police Arrest Eleven Individuals

By Nitish Verma

Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name ...
@Accidents · 10 hours
Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name ...
heart comment 0
Botswana Proposes New Accountability Measure for Political Parties’ Public Funding

By Hadeel Hashem

Botswana Proposes New Accountability Measure for Political Parties' Public Funding
Wave of Crime Disrupts Peace in Palapye, Botswana

By Hadeel Hashem

Wave of Crime Disrupts Peace in Palapye, Botswana
Heavy Floods Claim Lives and Cause Destruction in Mahalapye River

By Hadeel Hashem

Heavy Floods Claim Lives and Cause Destruction in Mahalapye River
Botswana’s Justice System Under Scrutiny: An Examination of Fairness and the Role of Media

By Bijay Laxmi

Botswana's Justice System Under Scrutiny: An Examination of Fairness and the Role of Media
Latest Headlines
World News
Sudanese Paramilitary Leader Dagalo Meets Pro-Democracy Politicians: A Step Towards Reconciliation?
35 seconds
Sudanese Paramilitary Leader Dagalo Meets Pro-Democracy Politicians: A Step Towards Reconciliation?
South Africa Welcomes Over 400 New Year's Babies in First Hours of 2024
3 mins
South Africa Welcomes Over 400 New Year's Babies in First Hours of 2024
Ireland Extends Free Contraception Program to Women Aged 31
3 mins
Ireland Extends Free Contraception Program to Women Aged 31
New Laws of 2024: A Glimpse into America's Changing Landscape
4 mins
New Laws of 2024: A Glimpse into America's Changing Landscape
Felix Tshisekedi Wins Second Term: Implications for the Democratic Republic of Congo
4 mins
Felix Tshisekedi Wins Second Term: Implications for the Democratic Republic of Congo
Kensington's Crisis: The Rise of 'Tranq' and the Dangerous Trend of Hitters
5 mins
Kensington's Crisis: The Rise of 'Tranq' and the Dangerous Trend of Hitters
Aishath Nahula Rises in Maldivian Politics: Announces Candidacy for South Hulhumale' Seat
5 mins
Aishath Nahula Rises in Maldivian Politics: Announces Candidacy for South Hulhumale' Seat
Blue Zone Project: An Ambitious Health Initiative in Bataan, Philippines
6 mins
Blue Zone Project: An Ambitious Health Initiative in Bataan, Philippines
Nigeria's Fiscal Reforms: President Tinubu Signs Supplementary Budget, Securitizes 'Ways and Means'
16 mins
Nigeria's Fiscal Reforms: President Tinubu Signs Supplementary Budget, Securitizes 'Ways and Means'
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
24 mins
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
36 mins
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
58 mins
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
60 mins
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
2 hours
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
2 hours
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
2 hours
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
2 hours
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
2 hours
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app