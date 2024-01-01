en English
Africa

Botswana and Namibia Unite to Combat Rising Elephant Poaching

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 1, 2024 at 11:45 pm EST
Botswana and Namibia Unite to Combat Rising Elephant Poaching

In a determined move to counter the rising tide of elephant poaching, Botswana and Namibia have joined forces. The increasing frequency of incidents, particularly noticed during November and December 2023, has triggered an alarm, warranting a collaborative investigation in the northern region of Botswana. Lesego Kgomanyane, the spokesperson for Botswana’s Ministry of Environment and Tourism, has shared this information.

Namibia: A Gateway for the Illicit Tusk Trade

Recent developments have painted Namibia, more specifically its Zambezi region, as a hub for this illegal trade. Within a ten-day span in mid-November, enforcement agencies reported at least four separate incidents leading to the arrest of poaching groups. These groups were caught smuggling a staggering 68 elephant tusks, cumulatively weighing close to a ton. An intriguing aspect is the geographical proximity of the Zambezi region to both Botswana and Zambia, further investigation revealed that these tusks were sourced from elephants tragically slain in Botswana. Indications suggest that the Zambezi region is being exploited as a conduit for transporting tusks from poached Botswana elephants to Zambia.

Major General Goitseone Mothapo: Leading the Charge Against Poaching

Leading the charge against these poaching groups is Major General Goitseone Mothapo of the Botswana Defense Forces. The Major General is spearheading Botswana’s anti-poaching efforts in synergy with Namibian forces. The joint forces have a daunting task at hand, as evidenced by the discovery of 25 carcasses of poached adult bull elephants in Botswana’s Linyanti Game Reserve during October and November. The authorities are in the process of determining the number of tusks sourced from poached elephants, as opposed to those from natural deaths.

Intensified Patrols and Information Sharing: A United Front Against Poaching

In response to the escalating problem, both Botswana and Namibia have undertaken proactive measures. The governments have ramped up the number of patrol teams in the northern region of Botswana and have improved the sharing of information. This united front against elephant poaching signifies their commitment to preserving the majestic giants of the African savannah and curbing the illicit tusk trade.

Africa Crime Wildlife
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

