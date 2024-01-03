Teen Arrested After Bringing Firearm to Boston School; Lockdown Ensues

In an alarming event, a 15-year-old student was detained for bringing a firearm to Snowden International School in the Back Bay area of Boston. The incident put the school in ‘safe mode’ around 11:40 a.m., following a tip-off to school officials about the potential presence of a gun.

A Taurus handgun equipped with a 10-round magazine was discovered in the student’s backpack, leading to the immediate involvement of the Boston Police. Consequently, the teenager was arrested, and the school building was exhaustively scanned and cleared by a police K9 unit. The lockdown lasted approximately an hour, with no injuries reported.

Response and Aftermath

Subsequent to the situation, school officials issued a letter to parents and families, informing them of the incident and the appropriate actions taken. These measures included the arrest and impending disciplinary actions against the student, as per Boston Public Schools’ Code of Conduct.

Head of School Raquel Martinez commended the individuals who reported the firearm, and hailed the coordinated efforts of the staff, Safety Specialists, and Boston Police. The teen now faces multiple charges related to unlawful firearm possession, unlawful possession of ammunition, unlawful possession of a large capacity feeding device, and unlawful possession of a firearm on school grounds. The arraignment will take place in Boston Juvenile District Court.