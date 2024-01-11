en English
Crime

Boston Police Make Second Arrest in Fatal Stabbing Case

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:49 pm EST
Boston Police Make Second Arrest in Fatal Stabbing Case

On the streets of Boston, a second arrest has been made in the fatal stabbing case of Wilfredo Landaverde Arevalo, a 34-year-old Medford resident. The Boston Police Department’s Fugitive Unit has apprehended Julio Ardon, a 26-year-old man from Fall River, on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Connection to a December Tragedy

This charge is a thread that connects Ardon to the incident on December 15, leading to the death of Arevalo. Boston Police had responded to an emergency call at 186 Gove Street in East Boston, where they discovered Arevalo suffering from severe stab wounds. Despite receiving immediate medical attention, he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

First Arrest in the Case

Before Ardon’s arrest, Edwin Mendez Hernandez, a 20-year-old, was taken into custody and charged with first-degree murder for his alleged role in Arevalo’s death. Hernandez pleaded not guilty during his arraignment at East Boston District Court and was ordered to be held without bail.

A Life Cut Short

Arevalo, originally hailing from El Salvador, was remembered in his obituary as a man who cherished soccer and was working towards obtaining American citizenship. He was eagerly awaiting the birth of his daughter, and was known as the protector of his family. Julio Ardon is set to be arraigned at the same court, and the investigation into the tragic stabbing continues to unfold.

The Boston Police have urged anyone with information about this incident to come forward and contact their Homicide Unit.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

