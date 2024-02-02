Wilkerson Pleads Guilty in Boston Court to Unlicensed Firearms Dealing

Unlicensed firearms dealing takes center stage in a Boston federal court as Michael Wilkerson, a 23-year-old local, pleads guilty to engaging in the business as a manufacturer or dealer in firearms without the requisite licensing. This revelation follows the disclosure that Wilkerson, in partnership with co-defendant Elijah Navarro, sold machinegun conversion devices, further complicating the legal landscape surrounding the case.

Navarro was found to have conducted sales of twelve such devices across two separate occasions in January 2023. In one such instance, the transaction took place directly at Wilkerson's residence, shedding light on the audacious nature of their operation. However, their illicit activities were promptly curtailed when authorities arrested both men on February 16, 2023.

A thorough search of Wilkerson's residence yielded a trove of incriminating materials. Among these were two 3-D printers, materials for 3-D printing, machinegun conversion devices, firearms, ammunition, magazines, and even a ballistic vest. The findings underscored the seriousness of the operation and the risks posed by such illegal activities.

Federal Charges and Implications

Following their arrests, Wilkerson and Navarro were indicted by a federal grand jury in March 2023. The charges leveled against them included engaging in the business as a firearms manufacturer or dealer, and for transferring or possessing a machine gun. Wilkerson faced one count of each charge, while Navarro faced two.

Navarro had already pleaded guilty in December 2023 and now awaits sentencing on March 13, 2024. Wilkerson, having just entered his plea, is set to be sentenced on April 30, 2024. If convicted, each charge carries a potential sentence of up to 10 years in prison, along with supervised release and fines ranging from $10,000 to $250,000.