Boston Man Charged with Rape, Assaults Police Officers: A Tale of Unpredictable Policing and Sexual Assault Repercussions

In a shocking incident on New Year’s Day, Boston resident Milthon Correa-Regifo, 45, is now facing numerous charges after allegedly raping a woman and subsequently assaulting police officers during his arrest. The charges were announced by Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden and they include rape, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (shod foot), resisting arrest, indecent assault and battery on a person over 14, and assault and battery on police officers.

Alleged Rape and Subsequent Arrest

The 26-year-old victim reported the incident to a Massachusetts State Trooper after the alleged rape occurred in a Bowdoin Street apartment. In a chilling moment, she identified Correa-Regifo as the assailant when he emerged from the apartment. Correa-Regifo’s arrest was far from smooth; he showed extreme resistance, screaming, attempting to bite, and spitting at the officers. His violent behavior led to minor injuries among several officers.

Unpredictability of Police Work and Victim Repercussions

While detailing the incident, District Attorney Hayden remarked on the unpredictability of police work. He emphasized the ever-present danger that officers face while performing their duties. More so, he highlighted the non-physical repercussions that victims of sexual assault face. The trauma extends beyond the physical act, affecting the victims mentally and emotionally.

Legal Proceedings and Victim Support

Correa-Regifo is scheduled for a probable cause hearing on January 31. In an effort to support victims of domestic and sexual violence, the announcement also provided information for various hotlines and support services. Among them are SafeLink, a statewide domestic violence hotline, and The Network/La Red, a survivor-led organization for the LGBTQ+ community.