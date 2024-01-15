Boscombe’s Battle: The Scourge of Drugs in a Tourist Haven

Boscombe, a picturesque neighborhood in Bournemouth, Dorset, famed for its appealing beaches and tourism, grapples with a pressing drug issue, as reported by its residents.

Nestled close to prosperous locales such as Sandbanks and Southbourne, Boscombe has earned an unfortunate moniker as the ‘drug capital of the south.’

Public Spaces: The New Drug Dens

Locals depict a distressing picture of frequent drug transactions in public spaces, with children being instructed to steer clear of certain areas and benches, notorious for drug activities. A retired couple draws attention to the sight of individuals lining up to purchase opioids. Drug consumption is so brazen that the odor of hash pervades some streets.

Despite hosting a high street with popular retailers, regular farmers’ markets, parks, and gardens, the escalating drug abuse issue has instilled a sense of insecurity among residents. This fear is particularly palpable during the night, accentuated by a rise in begging and overt drug dealing.

Efforts Towards Improvement

Labour Councillor George Farquhar is optimistic about the situation, citing the measures taken by the police and other agencies to thwart county lines drug operations. While a section of residents ardently defends Boscombe’s quality of life, Dorset Police have recognized the problem.

They have initiated new programs to curb drug-related crime, with Chief Inspector Darren Harris underlining the paramount importance of collaborative efforts to tackle the problem.