en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Boscombe’s Battle: The Scourge of Drugs in a Tourist Haven

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:31 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 3:41 am EST
Boscombe’s Battle: The Scourge of Drugs in a Tourist Haven

Boscombe, a picturesque neighborhood in Bournemouth, Dorset, famed for its appealing beaches and tourism, grapples with a pressing drug issue, as reported by its residents.

Nestled close to prosperous locales such as Sandbanks and Southbourne, Boscombe has earned an unfortunate moniker as the ‘drug capital of the south.’

Public Spaces: The New Drug Dens

Locals depict a distressing picture of frequent drug transactions in public spaces, with children being instructed to steer clear of certain areas and benches, notorious for drug activities. A retired couple draws attention to the sight of individuals lining up to purchase opioids. Drug consumption is so brazen that the odor of hash pervades some streets.

Despite hosting a high street with popular retailers, regular farmers’ markets, parks, and gardens, the escalating drug abuse issue has instilled a sense of insecurity among residents. This fear is particularly palpable during the night, accentuated by a rise in begging and overt drug dealing.

Efforts Towards Improvement

Labour Councillor George Farquhar is optimistic about the situation, citing the measures taken by the police and other agencies to thwart county lines drug operations. While a section of residents ardently defends Boscombe’s quality of life, Dorset Police have recognized the problem.

They have initiated new programs to curb drug-related crime, with Chief Inspector Darren Harris underlining the paramount importance of collaborative efforts to tackle the problem.

0
Crime United Kingdom
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
2 mins ago
Police Raid Ex-Bishop's Residence Amidst Child Sex Abuse Investigation
On a quiet street in Broome, Western Australia, a property owned by the Catholic Church and formerly the residence of ex-Bishop Christopher Saunders, finds itself in the public eye. Child abuse detectives, laden with storage containers, have descended upon the property on Piggott Way, a symbol of the Catholic Church’s ongoing struggle with child sex
Police Raid Ex-Bishop's Residence Amidst Child Sex Abuse Investigation
Liverpool Man Among Six Arrested for Alleged Plot to Disrupt London Stock Exchange
4 mins ago
Liverpool Man Among Six Arrested for Alleged Plot to Disrupt London Stock Exchange
Rochdale Grooming Scandal: Report Reveals Systemic Failures by Police and Council
8 mins ago
Rochdale Grooming Scandal: Report Reveals Systemic Failures by Police and Council
Desperate Parents Beg for Rescue of Kidnapped Children in Gwagwalada, Nigeria
4 mins ago
Desperate Parents Beg for Rescue of Kidnapped Children in Gwagwalada, Nigeria
Viral Collision on Ratchada Road: Abandoned Sedan Sparks Alcohol Speculation
4 mins ago
Viral Collision on Ratchada Road: Abandoned Sedan Sparks Alcohol Speculation
Jammu and Kashmir Police Chief Stresses Public Cooperation in Drug War
4 mins ago
Jammu and Kashmir Police Chief Stresses Public Cooperation in Drug War
Latest Headlines
World News
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 mins
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
Black Stars Stumble in AFCON 2023 Qualifier Against Cape Verde: A Detailed Review
3 mins
Black Stars Stumble in AFCON 2023 Qualifier Against Cape Verde: A Detailed Review
Surfing Icons Dive into Wine Industry with Sustainable Brand, Revelshine
3 mins
Surfing Icons Dive into Wine Industry with Sustainable Brand, Revelshine
Essendon's Shift in Mindset Fuels Pre-Season Resurgence
3 mins
Essendon's Shift in Mindset Fuels Pre-Season Resurgence
Turkish Parliament Reconvenes: Crucial Briefings and Vote on Terrorism on the Agenda
3 mins
Turkish Parliament Reconvenes: Crucial Briefings and Vote on Terrorism on the Agenda
Naomh Conaill Gears Up for Ulster Semi-Final; Jim McGuinness's Ban Rescinded
4 mins
Naomh Conaill Gears Up for Ulster Semi-Final; Jim McGuinness's Ban Rescinded
Alexis Mac Allister: Team Spirit and Unity Fuel Liverpool FC's Aspirations
4 mins
Alexis Mac Allister: Team Spirit and Unity Fuel Liverpool FC's Aspirations
Barcelona Legends Reunite at Inter Miami: A New Chapter in MLS
6 mins
Barcelona Legends Reunite at Inter Miami: A New Chapter in MLS
Emergency Clauses and EU's Energy Market: A Threat to Democracy?
8 mins
Emergency Clauses and EU's Energy Market: A Threat to Democracy?
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 mins
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
9 mins
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
17 mins
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
58 mins
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
3 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
5 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
6 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
6 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
6 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app