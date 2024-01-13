Bosco: A Riveting Tale of a Daring Prison Escape

In a cinematic adaptation of Quawntay “Bosco” Adams’ book, Chasin Freedum, an upcoming crime drama film, Bosco, hits the screens, unveiling the audacious escape of Adams from a federal maximum-security prison. Directed by Nicholas Manuel Pino, the film is scheduled for exclusive release on Peacock, featuring a cast of notable actors and original music from leading hip-hop artists.

A Tale of Unyielding Determination

At the heart of the film is a compelling narrative of a man’s unwavering resolve to witness the birth of his first child. Bosco, played by Aubrey Joseph, finds himself sentenced to a 35-year prison term and confined under 24-hour surveillance in a maximum-security wing. Despite the daunting circumstances, he orchestrates a remarkable jailbreak in 2006, making him the only person to escape such a secure facility out of over two million Americans incarcerated at the time.

A Unique Blend of Talent

Bosco’s cast includes Aubrey Joseph as Bosco, supported by a stellar line-up of actors such as Nikki Blonsky, Theo Rossi, Thomas Jane, Tyrese Gibson, and Vivica A. Fox. The film also boasts original music from leading hip-hop artists, adding a layer of authenticity to the narrative. This feature marks the directorial debut of Nicholas Manuel Pino, with Quawntay ‘Bosco’ Adams, Darryll C. Scott, Justin Steele, and Patrick McErlean as producers, and David Ayer and Chris Long as executive producers.

Anticipating a Riveting Release

The film’s release is eagerly awaited, expected to premiere on Friday, February 2, 2024, exclusively on Peacock. Bosco stands as a testament to human resilience, capturing a unique chapter in American criminal justice history, offering audiences a thrilling insight into one man’s daring quest for freedom.