en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Bangladesh

Border Guard Bangladesh’s Crackdown Results in Seizure of Illegal Goods Worth Taka 266.74 Crore

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:29 am EST
Border Guard Bangladesh’s Crackdown Results in Seizure of Illegal Goods Worth Taka 266.74 Crore

In December 2023, a series of operations conducted by the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) culminated in the seizure of illegal goods, arms, ammunition, and drugs. The haul, estimated at a staggering Taka 266.74 crore, was confiscated from various border regions across the nation. This intensive crackdown on smuggling activities and illegal border crossings thrusts into sharp focus the relentless struggle of law enforcement agencies to curb illicit trade and maintain national security.

Operations Reveal a Diverse Array of Contraband

The confiscated items present a diverse tableau of contraband, ranging from precious metals and cosmetics to vehicles and an intriguing black stone statue. The list includes substantial quantities of gold, silver, cosmetics, imitation jewelry, textiles, wood, tea, coal, and vehicles. The BGB’s operations also unveiled a wide range of weapons, including pistols, guns, magazines, a hand grenade, gunpowder, explosives, potassium nitrate, and bullets. Each item attests to the wide-ranging and complex nature of smuggling activities in the region.

A Substantial Narcotics Haul

The narcotics seized in these operations paint a grim picture of the drug trade at the border. The haul was substantial, comprising vast amounts of Yaba tablets, crystal meth, heroin, phensidyl, both foreign and local liquors, narcotic tablets, beer, LSD, cannabis, cigarettes, stimulating injections, contraband syrup, cocaine, various medicines, pesticides, and other tablets.

Arrests and Detentions Highlight the Scale of the Problem

Amid these operations, the BGB arrested 143 individuals linked to smuggling activities and detained 176 people, including Bangladeshi, Indian, and Myanmar citizens, for illegal border crossings. These arrests underline a significant challenge: the human element of this illicit trade. The fact that individuals from three different nations were detained underscores the transnational nature of these operations and the complexities involved in countering them.

The arrest of Imam Monirul Hossen, with nine gold bars at the Sharsha border of Khulna, is a case in point. The estimated market value of the seized gold bars is around Tk 1.79 crore. The arrest was made based on secret information, and 1.22kg gold was recovered from his possession. The case will be lodged over to Sharsha Police Station under the Gold Smuggling Act, illustrating the strict legal repercussions awaiting those involved in such activities.

This series of operations, shedding light on the pervasive smuggling activities along Bangladesh’s borders, underscores the immense task at hand for the BGB and other law enforcement agencies. The diversity of the items seized and the multinational nature of the detainees highlight the deep-rooted, intricate, and transnational nature of these illicit operations. With an estimated value of Taka 266.74 crore, the seizures signify the economic impact of these activities and reinforce the urgency of tackling this widespread issue.

0
Bangladesh Crime Security
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Bangladesh High Court Responds to Election Bias Claims

By Muhammad Jawad

Global Crackdown on New Year's Eve Violations: A Roundup

By Muhammad Jawad

Boro Paddy Cultivation Flourishes Amid Transportation Chaos in Khulna

By Muhammad Jawad

Bangladesh: Charges for Free Textbooks Spark Controversy in Sitaikunda Govt Primary School

By Muhammad Jawad

No Risk of Militant Attacks in Upcoming Election, Assures Bangladesh's ...
@Bangladesh · 52 mins
No Risk of Militant Attacks in Upcoming Election, Assures Bangladesh's ...
heart comment 0
Babu88 and Apu Biswas: A Groundbreaking Alliance in Online Gaming and Entertainment

By Salman Khan

Babu88 and Apu Biswas: A Groundbreaking Alliance in Online Gaming and Entertainment
Dhaka Court Reschedules Submission Date in Grameen Telecom Embezzlement Case

By Muhammad Jawad

Dhaka Court Reschedules Submission Date in Grameen Telecom Embezzlement Case
Rajshahi Division: A Beacon in Animal Protein Production

By Muhammad Jawad

Rajshahi Division: A Beacon in Animal Protein Production
Cumilla Board Appoints Professor Dr. Nizamul Karim as New Chairman

By Muhammad Jawad

Cumilla Board Appoints Professor Dr. Nizamul Karim as New Chairman
Latest Headlines
World News
Gary Anderson to Appear at Charity Darts Event: A Unique Opportunity for Fans
21 seconds
Gary Anderson to Appear at Charity Darts Event: A Unique Opportunity for Fans
Fujitsu Frontiers Secure Third Consecutive Victory in Rice Bowl Championship
55 seconds
Fujitsu Frontiers Secure Third Consecutive Victory in Rice Bowl Championship
Chhattisgarh Observes 'Dry Day' for Ram Temple Consecration Amid Varied National News
1 min
Chhattisgarh Observes 'Dry Day' for Ram Temple Consecration Amid Varied National News
Cathal Crowe Undergoes Urgent Surgery: Office to Operate As Usual
1 min
Cathal Crowe Undergoes Urgent Surgery: Office to Operate As Usual
AI's Rising Influence in Australian Politics and Non-Profit Sector
2 mins
AI's Rising Influence in Australian Politics and Non-Profit Sector
South Korea's Opposition Leader Stabbed: An Act of Terrorism or Political Vendetta?
2 mins
South Korea's Opposition Leader Stabbed: An Act of Terrorism or Political Vendetta?
Makar Sankranti: A Celebration Infused with Ancient Nutritional Wisdom
2 mins
Makar Sankranti: A Celebration Infused with Ancient Nutritional Wisdom
Bridgeport Election Scandal: Wanda Geter-Pataky under Investigation
3 mins
Bridgeport Election Scandal: Wanda Geter-Pataky under Investigation
Prebiotics Reveal Potential in Enhancing Iron Absorption in Infants; Nuchev Launches New Product
3 mins
Prebiotics Reveal Potential in Enhancing Iron Absorption in Infants; Nuchev Launches New Product
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
37 mins
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
38 mins
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
2 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
3 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
3 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
4 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
7 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
9 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
9 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app