Boone County Liquor Store Robbery: Sheriff's Office Seeks Public Help

In an unsettling event in Boone County, an armed robbery took place around 7 p.m. on a recent Tuesday at Blue Pantry Liquor store. The suspect, described by witnesses as a Black male dressed in dark clothing, including distinctive black fur boots, initiated the robbery with a deceptive act of making a purchase.

The Robbery

As the unsuspecting store clerk was going about the usual business, the suspect abruptly pulled out a handgun, turning a mundane transaction into a terrifying ordeal. The suspect demanded money, to which the clerk complied swiftly, prioritizing safety over confrontation. Despite the high tension, no injuries were reported during the incident.

The Getaway

Having secured an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspect made a quick retreat from the scene. He was seen escaping in a small, red Chevrolet SUV. The swift transition from a seemingly typical customer to a fleeing criminal left the store and its witness in shock and disarray.

Call for Public Help

The Boone County Sheriff's Office has taken the lead in the investigation, seeking any information that might lead to the identification and capture of the suspect. They are urging local residents and potential witnesses to come forward with any details, no matter how minor they may seem. The Sheriff's Office can be contacted at 859-334-3593. Additionally, anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040 in hopes of galvanizing a community-wide effort to bring the suspect to justice.